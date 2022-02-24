ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troubled Relationship

Kim Kardashian asks court to move forward on divorce with Ye

Times Daily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — Kim Kardashian has asked a court to ignore Ye’s...

www.timesdaily.com

US Magazine

Bethenny Frankel Offers Kanye West Advice After He Goes ‘Rogue’ Amid Kim Kardashian Divorce: ‘It Will Only Hurt You’

The divorce doctor is in. Bethenny Frankel is offering words of wisdom to Kanye West after going through her own highly publicized split and custody battle. “Kanye, in particular, is really, really shedding a light on his divorce and he’s talking into the court of public opinion instead of talking to the court of the custody of your children,” the former Real Housewives of New York City personality, 51, said during the Tuesday, February 15, episode of her “Just B With Bethenny Frankel” podcast. “My advice to Kanye would be: You have to stay the course. You cannot go rogue and take matters into your own hands when it comes to the divorce and custody process. It will only hurt you.”
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Kanye West reacts after Kim Kardashian explains reason for divorcing him in new interview

Kanye West has issued a Kim Kardashian plea after his ex explained her reasoning for divorcing him in a new interview.In February 2021, Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper, who has legally changed his name to Ye, after seven years of marriage.However, since their breakup, the pair have been embroiled in a public war of words, with West claiming Kardashian is keeping their kids from seeing him.In a new interview with Vogue, Kardashian said: “For so long, I did what made other people happy. I think in the last two years I decided I’m going to make myself...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kim Just Admitted What Really ‘Caused’ Her Divorce From Kanye—& Whether She’s ‘Okay’ With It Now

Nearly a year after their split, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce reason is finally coming to light. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum opened about the decision that may have “caused” her divorce from the Yeezy founder in an interview for Vogue’s March 2022 Issue. Kim, 41, filed for divorce from Kanye, 44, in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. The pair, who tied the knot in 2014, share four kids together: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2. In her March 2022 interview for Vogue, Kim admitted that she made some “changes”...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
The Independent

Kanye West claims Kim Kardashian ‘plays with Black men’s lives’, says she accused him of ‘putting a hit out on her’

Kanye West has said that Kim Kardashian “plays with Black men’s lives”. In a series of posts, which have since been deleted, the rapper made a number of accusations against Kardashian, who filed for divorce from West in February last year.He claimed that he wanted to “get this straight” after his former wife “accused me of putting a hit out on her”.“I beg to go to my daughter’s party and I’m accused of being on drugs, then I play with my son and I take my Akira graphic novels and I’m accused of stealing, now I’m being accused of...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Tells Kim Kardashian That He Was Her Biggest "W"

Kanye West has been on the attack today as he has constructed numerous posts about Kim Kardashian's new boyfriend, Pete Davidson. It has been a pretty wild day, and Kanye continues to post new things that will certainly grab Kim's attention, for better or for worse. For instance, Kanye has been calling Pete "Skete" all day, and he has also been bringing up Pete's past. This also ended with Kanye proclaiming that Pete will never meet his children, even if Kim tries to allow it.
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Kanye West Sends Valentine's Day Gift to Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has made another attempt at getting his wife, Kim Kardashian back. Today is Valentine's Day and West made a huge gesture by sending a black truck full of roses to Kim's house. He posted on his Instagram showing the truck with the words "MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR" written on it with roses in the back of the truck.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Emerges With North West, 7, After Nasty Feud With Kanye Over TikTok Use

Kim Kardashian and daughter North West were spotted out in Los Angeles on Tuesday after Kanye West’s Instagram rants made headlines over the weekend. Kim Kardashian and daughter North were seen exiting an office building on Tuesday, Feb. 8, spotted for the first time since Kim’s ex and North’s father Kanye West went on a series of rants about the parenting situation of he and Kim’s four children. In photos you can see here, Kim wore a casual look for the outing, sporting black Balenciaga leggings, a short, black, Vetements jacket, and black adidas YEEZY 450 sneakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HOLAUSA

Kim Kardashian has been sharing the cutest pics of her and Kanye West’s kids

Amid all the drama with Kanye West,Kim Kardashian West has been sharing photos of what is the most important thing - their kids. On Friday, news broke that Ye’s lawyer objected to Kim’s petition to be declared single. The mom of 4 did not respond publicly to the reports and instead shared an adorable photo of the kids Chicago,4, and Psalm,2, hanging out at a park. Khloe Kardashian shared the love commenting, “Oh my soul!!!! Stop this cuteness.“
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

Kanye Just Accused of Kim of Kidnapping Their Kids After She Slammed Him For Trying to ‘Manipulate’ Her

West vs. Kardashian. Kanye West accused Kim Kardashian of kidnapping Chicago amid their divorce. Kanye and Kim’s most recent feud started on February 4, 2022, when the Yeezy founder took to his Instagram to slam Kim for posting their 8-year-old daughter, North, on TikTok without his consent. “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?” Kanye captioned an Instagram post with a screen shot of North and Kim’s TikTok, @kimandnorth. In response, Kim took to her Instagram Story to slam Kanye and accuse...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Kanye Spotted with Kim Kardashian Look-Alike Chaney Jones at 'Donda 2' Event

Kanye West had at least one guest of honor by his side behind the scenes at his "Donda 2" listening event ... and she looks an awful lot like his estranged wife. We got photos of Kanye backstage at LoanDepot Park in Miami Tuesday night joined by Chaney Jones aka the Kim Kardashian look-alike. Chaney was decked out in a white bodysuit, heels and sunglasses as she accompanied Ye through the arena.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kanye West opposes Kim Kardashian’s request to be single, court documents reveal

Kanye West has filed an opposition to estranged wife Kim Kardashian’s request to be declared legally single, amid an ongoing divorce settlement.The rapper, who legally changed his name to Ye, filed the declaration in Los Angeles County Superior court on Wednesday. According to court documents obtained by the Los Angeles Times, a lawyer for Ye argued that several issues need to be resolved before the two can be officially divorced, such as custody, property, and financial accounts.Ye also requested that Kardashian waive future “marital privilege” until a custody decision is made involving their four children. The rapper appeared to be...
CELEBRITIES

