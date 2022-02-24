ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Polis: Colorado to impose its own sanctions against Russia

By MARIANNE GOODLAND marianne.goodland@coloradopolitics.com
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago
Gov. Jared Polis waves to the gallery as he wraps up his State of the State address on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette) Timothy Hurst

While the Biden administration is moving forward on sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, Gov. Jared Polis plans to seek sanctions closer to home.

"We stand with a free and independent Ukraine and want to do everything we can to make [Russian President Vladimir] Putin pay for this act of aggression," Polis told Colorado Politics this afternoon.

Polis said his administration will take the following steps:

  • Request the Public Employees Retirement Association, the state pension plan, and the state treasury, to divest itself of any Russian-owned assets
  • Ask the state's public colleges and universities to remove Russian assets from its endowments
  • Remove Colorado from the Russian Consular office in Houston to further isolate Russia and penalize Putin
  • Take steps to strengthen and harden cybersecurity against Russian-backed attacks
  • Review all state contracts and subcontracts to see if the state is doing business with Russian-owned companies and terminate them

"We expect them to review any research projects or grants with Russia," Polis said of the state's higher education institutions.

The state will also welcome Ukrainian refugees, Polis promised, adding he's sending a letter to the Ukrainian ambassador to express Colorado's support for a free and independent Ukraine. The governor said he will ask how else the state can help.

Polis issued an executive order on state contracts, cybersecurity and assistance to Ukrainian immigrants. The order directs the Office of Information Technology "to identify and focus resources on protecting the state’s critical infrastructure from Russian cyber attacks or misinformation efforts."

The Office of New Americans, under the executive order, will "enhance interagency and collaborative efforts to support Ukrainian-born Coloradans and those who are fleeing this conflict, including but not limited to exploring all options for housing, opportunities for future state employment, and access to resources."

Polis also encouraged Coloradans to support non-profit relief agencies for humanitarian aid in Ukraine.

These actions are not aimed at the Russian people, Polis said in a Facebook video released minutes ago. Instead, he said, they target the authoritarians in the Russian government who chose to invade another country.

"Colorado will not stand for this attack on freedom and democracy," the governor said.

The attack has already affected the price of oil, driving it past $100 a barrel.

While today's actions are aimed at isolating and penalizing Russian aggression, Polis said the state needs "to address the impact on Coloradans as well."

The governor said said he supports the bill by U.S. Sens. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire to suspend the 18-cent per gallon federal gas tax. Polis noted his 2022-23 budget already includes a suspension of a state's 2 cent per gallon fee that is supposed to go into effect this year.

"I would be supportive of doing more at the pump and double down on renewable energy transitions so that we are not held hostage to global commodity markets and Russian acts of aggression," Polis said.

In the Facebook video, Polis said war, violence and chaos "threaten the very foundations of global economy and our national security."

The state of Colorado stands by Ukraine and its citizens, the governor said, adding the fabric of the state is strengthened by immigrants, including the 11,000 Ukrainians living in Colorado.

Outside the state Capitol, a rally in support of Ukraine drew about a hundred people.

Comments / 30

Robert Crowder
1d ago

we already got thousands of refugees now colorado wants more we cant even support the state population growth which they lie about and the homless population and the walfare patients in colorado is out of control all he is doing is raising the cost of everything to fill his bank account

Reply(3)
20
Loretta L Vickers
1d ago

This is the funniest thing I’ve ever heard! Biden’s sanctions are also since he gave the pipeline to Russia they have so much money that the sanctions are nothing. Almost the whole world is getting gas from Russia! Thank your president!

Reply
11
AP_001264.496542d987214bc2ac23643ffad74bbd.1413
1d ago

Wait until Russia’s oil sanctions start hitting here and around the country! These pansy Globalists are hopefully going to realize, China and Russia are going to control world currency!

Reply
9
