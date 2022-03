When it comes to home renovations, Rebecca and Mike Kappel understand the processes inside and out. Rebecca Kappel has always been a do-it-yourself person when designing her family’s living space. She’s an avid garage sale and thrift shopper with a keen eye for art, objects and furnishings that she transforms into future family heirlooms with skill and finesse. She places each object, artwork and piece of furniture in the just-right spot of the lively family home in Kirkwood she and her husband share with their three daughters, Anna, Clara and Lissa.

KIRKWOOD, MO ・ 9 DAYS AGO