Occidental Petroleum Posts Profit on Soaring Crude Prices

By Reuters
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - U.S. shale producer Occidental Petroleum Corp on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter profit compared with a year-ago loss, as a recovery in demand has driven crude prices to multi-year highs from pandemic-driven historic lows last year. Global crude prices jumped more than...

MarketWatch

Oil and gas stocks surge as Russia's invasion of Ukraine sends crude futures to multiyear high

Shares of oil and gas companies traded broadly higher Thursday, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent crude oil futures to multiyear highs. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF rallied 2.6% in premarket trading, with all 21 of its equity components trading higher. The biggest gainers were shares of Marathon Oil Corp. , which ran up 4.6%, and Occidental Petroleum Corp. , which climbed 4.1%. Among other more-active components, shares of Chevron Corp. hiked up 3.6%, Exxon Mobil Corp. advanced 1.7% and Halliburton Co. rose 2.4%. Meanwhile, crude oil futures surged 6.8% to the highest levels seen since August 2014, and natural gas futures jumped 5.3%, while futures for the S&P 500 dropped 2.6% toward a nine-month low.
New Mexico State
rigzone.com

Permian Oil Output Sets Another Record

Permian output continues to exceed every OPEC member, except Saudi Arabia. Production from America’s Permian Basin reached a record high for the third month in a row in January as a red-hot price rally keeps shale drillers busy. Crude supply from the basin, which includes Texas and New Mexico,...
Jake Wells

How High Will Gas Prices Go?

gas pumpPhoto by Erik Mclean (Creative Commons) Gas prices were already expected to rise, but now with invasion of Russia into Ukraine, the price of oil is going up which is driving up the price of gas. The national average for a gallon of gas has risen to $3.53, four cents more than a week ago. (source) Currently, at time of publication, the average in Ohio is $3.329. (source)
Bismarck Tribune

Oil companies call Bakken 'mature' as they ramp down North Dakota plans

The Bakken’s boom days appear to be over. Oil companies have adopted a new term to describe the western North Dakota oil patch: “mature.”. That’s the word State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms heard many times on a recent trip to a conference in Texas where he met with leaders from 10 companies with wells in the Bakken.
Time

Another U.S. Inflation Gauge Is Heading Even Higher

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues in the coming week can expect to see their key inflation metric accelerate to a fresh four-decade high last seen when Paul Volcker led the U.S. central bank.The personal consumption expenditures price index, which the Fed uses for its inflation target, probably jumped 6% in January from a year earlier, according to the median of a Bloomberg survey of economists. The core measure, which excludes food and fuel, is forecast to climb 5.2%.Less than a month before the Fed’s next policy meeting, a sharper-than-projected advance in the price gauge could turn up the heat for a half-point increase in the benchmark interest rate. January’s consumer-price index rose more than forecast, with broad advances in the costs of goods and services.
rigzone.com

What Was the USA Oil and Gas Average Wage in 2021?

Find out what the U.S. oil and natural gas sector national annual wage averaged last year. According to the Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association’s (TIPRO) seventh, and latest, state of energy report, which was published recently, the U.S. oil and natural gas sector paid a national annual wage averaging $115,166 during 2021.
Benzinga

Higher Oil Prices Are Allowing Energy Companies To Increase Their Shale Operations

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. (Wednesday Market Open) No news may be good news as equity index futures are pointing to a higher open on another day of light economic announcements. There are several earnings announcements but no big companies that are likely to have far-reaching effects on the market. The higher premarket move could be an impressive follow up to yesterday’s rally. Crude oil prices and yields were lower before the market open which appears to be helping equity futures. Lower oil and yields are helping reduce investor fears as the Cboe Market Volatility Index (VIX) was 3.5% lower in premarket trading and nearing 20.
Gazette

Oil companies, union reach deal on U.S. refinery workers pact

HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil companies led by Marathon Petroleum and the United Steelworkers (USW) agreed to a new national contract on Friday for 30,000 U.S. workers in refineries, chemical plants, and pipelines, the company and the union said. Once the deal is ratified, workers will receive a 12% pay increase over...
Benzinga

Why Exxon Mobil Looks Set For New Highs As Crude Oil Soars

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) gapped up almost 3% higher on Thursday morning but immediately ran into a group of sellers, which dropped the stock down 1.6% at press time. Brent crude oil prices jumped 8.99% to over $105 a barrel at 5 a.m. EST, after Russian troops began a full-scale invasion of Ukraine overnight.
Seeking Alpha

Oil and gas stocks lead the way as crude prices recoup losses

Energy (XLE +1.7%) is the only S&P sector posting a gain in Wednesday's trading, rebounding from yesterday's downturn with support from a bounce in oil prices. March WTI crude (CL1:COM) +2.3% to $94.24/bbl, after closing Tuesday with a 3.6% drop, while April Brent (CO1:COM) +2.2% to $95.37/bbl, after falling 3.3% as Russia pulled back some of its troops near Ukraine.
rigzone.com

IEA Head Urges OPEC+ Laggards to Boost Production

OPEC+ is struggling to fulfill its pledges. OPEC+ members producing below their crude output quotas need to pump more to balance oil markets, said International Energy Agency head Fatih Birol. Oil has rallied to a seven-year high above $90 a barrel as demand rebounds and global supply lags behind. While...
ReporterHerald.com

Oil prices could reach “apocalyptic prices” but an expert says they’re holding steady in Colorado for now

Many around the United States are worried that the Russian war in Ukraine will raise prices at the pump, but so far, the cost of gas is holding steady. According to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, the national average for gas is only up one cent at $3.57 per gallon. The slight rise hints at Thursday’s demand for gasoline which was 49.6% higher than at the beginning of the month and the second-highest demand GasBuddy has ever recorded on a Thursday. According to AAA, the national average is the highest gas has been since 2014, when it peaked at $3.70 per gallon.
MarketWatch

EIA data show an increase in weekly U.S. crude supplies amid rising oil prices

The Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 4.5 million barrels for the week ended Feb. 18. On average, analysts had forecast a decline of 300,000 barrels, according to a poll conducted by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Wednesday reported a 6 million-barrel increase, according to sources. Weekly inventory data were released a day later than usual due to Monday's Presidents' Day holiday. The EIA also reported weekly inventory declines of 600,000 barrels each for gasoline and distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey expected supply declines of 1.1 million barrels each for gasoline and distillates. The EIA data showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., Nymex delivery hub fell by 2 million barrels for the week. April West Texas Intermediate crude was up $5.26, or 5.7%, at $97.36 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It traded at $97.14 before the supply data, finding support as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threatens global supplies of oil.
