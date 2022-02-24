ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 Best Pizza Stones for the Crispiest Pies Ever

Cover picture for the articleWhether you call it a pizza stone or pizza steel, one thing's for sure: This cooking accessory is a game-changer for your family's pizza night tradition. It gets nice and hot in the oven, so when you put your pizza dough on top, the crust starts crisping up right away. In...

Thrillist

McDonald's Will Give You 20 Free Chicken McNuggets All Weekend

The Super Bowl spread—food, not the betting line—is just as important, probably more important, than the commercials or the Puppy Bowl. It might even be more important than the game unless you're from Cincinnati or Los Angeles. (Or if you're from St. Louis and actively cheering against those turncoats.)
Mashed

The Real Reason McDonald's Stopped Serving Heinz Ketchup

You head to your local McDonald's on your lunch break and order a cheeseburger, some fries, and a Coke. Before you dig into the piping hot fries that McDonald's is so famous for, you tear open those little packets of ketchup, and, after getting your fingers sufficiently smelling like ketchup, you squeeze out enough of that tangy tomato condiment to dunk your fries into. As you sit there, munching away, you notice that the ketchup packets are labeled "Fancy Ketchup." "Fancy Ketchup?" you wonder to yourself. "What, does McDonald's have their own private ketchup brand or something?"
Thrillist

These Popular Salad Dressings Are Being Recalled

Conagra Brands, Inc., the maker of Wish-Bone salad dressings, is issuing a voluntary recall of some of its products. A limited number of Wish-Bone Thousand Island and Chunky Blue Cheese dressings are being pulled from shelves because there is egg in the product that is not listed on the label.
deseret.com

Taco Bell has 3 new menu items

Get excited because Taco Bell has some great news. Do you like the new Doritos flavor, Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch? Well, now you can get it at the fast-food chain. Taco Bell will be officially adding the Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos to the menu on Feb. 10.
Ree Drummond
99.5 WKDQ

The Best Things to Eat If You’re Hungry Before Bed According To Nutritionists

Everyone loves a good late-night snack...even though you know you probably shouldn't be indulging in food right before bed. I know that I am not the only person who has a problem seemingly every night where you begin to feel hungry right before bedtime. Even worse than that is when you wake up in the middle of the night because you're hungry. At that point, you have a very important decision to make. Do you get up from your warm, cozy bed and walk into the kitchen to get a bite to eat, or do you just tough it out and try to get some rest? Nine times out of ten, I am guilty of getting up and making something to eat really fast. However, we all know that snacking before bed isn't really the best idea because it has been said to lead to weight gain and affect your sleep.
TheStreet

Forget the 4 for $4, Wendy's Has a New Deal on Its Menu

Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company Report competes with key rivals McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report and Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc Report Burger King using an interesting mix of being different while also copying its rivals. The chain built its business around its square burger, a shape that founder Dave Thomas picked to illustrate that Wendy's does not use frozen beef.
RESTAURANTS
hunker.com

Costco Fans Are Losing It Over This New Frozen Dessert

Following new desserts like the mini red velvet cakes and returning favorites such as the raspberry crumble cookies, Costco has added yet another sweet treat to its shelves. Specifically, according to @costcobuys on Instagram, the retailer has launched tiramisu gelato in its freezer section. We're already drooling. "Rich and creamy...
Mix 93.1

Blue Bell Ice Cream Brings Back A Satisfying East Texas Favorite

East Texans know that ice cream isn't just for summer, it's a year-round thing around here. It doesn't matter how cold or how hot it gets, ice cream can and will be eaten at any time. We're ALWAYS excited when our favorite ice cream company announces a new flavor, but when they announce they're bringing back one of our favorite limited-run ice creams, well, it's game over!
TheStreet

Burger King Has Its Biggest, Priciest Burger Ever

Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc Report Burger King has gone big before. In 2016 it offers a monstrosity called the Egg-Normous Buritto. This 805 calories treat offered sausage, thick-cut naturally smoked bacon, scrambled eggs, golden hash browns, shredded cheddar cheese, and melted American cheese, plus a creamy spicy sauce all wrapped up in a warm flour tortilla and served with a side of Picante Sauce.
shefinds

The One Breakfast You Should be Eating Every Morning For A Clearer Mind Over 40, According To Dietitians

They always say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and there’s a reason for that! Being the first meal of the day, breakfast kick off your metabolism, which supports the stabilization of your energy, concentration, and mood all day long. Some studies have even shown that eating a balanced breakfast every day can be linked to good health, better memory, lower levels of bad cholesterol, and reduced risk of diabetes, heart disease, and obesity. As you age, all of these things become a higher risk, so eating a healthy breakfast in the morning gets progressively more important as you get older. That being said, mornings can be very busy, so finding time to get in a hearty breakfast can be tricky. We asked Lisa Young, PhD, RDN, the author of Finally Full, Finally Slim and a nutritionist in private practice, what the best breakfast is for feeling your best all day long.
The Independent

Restaurant host reveals one of the most irritating things customers do: ‘I’m guilty on this one’

A restaurant host has acted out some of the annoying things that customers have done during her shifts, including one exchange that she revealed occurs weekly.Alana Fineman, who works at a restaurant in San Diego and goes by the username @alanafinewoman, frequently shares stories about her customers on TikTok, where she often creates amusing skits to illustrate how irritating her customers can be. In one video, filmed in March 2021 but reposted in December, Fineman described an incident where a customer came to the restaurant to meet their friends.According to Fineman, she greeted the customer by asking if their...
Greyson F

Popular BBQ Restaurant Closes, New BBQ Restaurant Moving In.

From death comes new life. At least that is the case for a once-popular restaurant and a new restaurant that is opening in its place. Honey Bear’s BBQ had previously occupied the space at 2824 North Central Avenue in Chandler. However, after the pandemic hit the restaurant industry hard, Honey Bear’s could not sustain the shutdowns, and eventually closed its doors for good.
