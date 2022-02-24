Need to Know: Bruins at Kraken

On Saturday, Ilya Samsonov will be in net for the Washington Capitals, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports. The Capitals may be in the market for an upgrade in goal before the trade deadline on March 21 as neither Vitek Vanecek nor Samsonov have been all that impressive. Samsonov is coming off a 4-1 loss to the New York Rangers, where he allowed four goals on only 17 shots. He sports a 2.88 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage in 30 games. Vanecek has been serviceable for the most part with a 2.39 GAA and .915 save percentage but has been dealing with an upper-body injury that has kept him out of the starting lineup. The Capitals have been linked to goaltenders Semyon Varlamov of the New York Islanders and Marc-Andre Fleury of the Chicago Blackhawks.

NHL ・ 4 HOURS AGO