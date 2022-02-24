ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Need to Know: Bruins at Kraken

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE - The Bruins will have Brad Marchand back in the lineup as they begin a monster six-game, 12-day road trip on Thursday night with their inaugural visit to Seattle. Marchand returns against the Kraken after sitting out the last six games as he served his suspension for roughing and...

NESN’s Bruins broadcast team of Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley forced briefly off air by Watertown studio fire alarm

Jack Edwards has made no secret of his frustration of not being on the road for Bruins games this season. Thursday appeared to only add to his aggravation. The NESN broadcast team is still calling games from the Watertown studio when the Bruins are on the road as they were Thursday night against the Seattle Kraken. That started at the beginning of the pandemic and still continues.
Watch Jake DeBrusk Score Winning Goal In Overtime Vs. Kraken

The Bruins have Jake DeBrusk to thank for their 3-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken. DeBrusk earned his keep in the first period Thursday at Climate Pledge Arena, when he scored to tie the game 1-1. But the winger — who was promoted to the top line alongside Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron — later potted the winner in overtime.
Bruins Send Love To Zdeno Chara As Ex-Boston Star Sets NHL Record

Zdeno Chara made NHL history as a member of the New York Islanders, but his impact on the Boston Bruins was clear as his former teammates and other franchise personnel sent congratulatory messages to the defenseman in a tribute video Thursday night. Chara on Thursday set an NHL record by...
Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand leery after second suspension of NHL season

SEATTLE -- After his second suspension of the season, Boston's Brad Marchand knows there's little room for acting out given the next level of discipline could be far more punitive. Marchand returned from his six-game suspension on Thursday night when the Bruins opened a lengthy road trip with a game...
Game Day: NHL Stadium Series, Lightning vs. Preds Preview

Nashville Hosts Tampa Bay at Nissan Stadium to Conclude Historic Week in Predators History. The 2022 NHL Stadium Series has arrived, and it's time to take things outside. The Nashville Predators are looking to cap off a special week with two more points in the first outdoor NHL game in Tennessee history at Nissan Stadium tonight against the Tampa Bay Lightning. This is the first of two meetings between Nashville and Tampa Bay this season; they will play again on April 23 at AMALIE Arena.
Women on ice crew ride into history at Stadium Series in Nashville

NASHVILLE -- The NHL never had a woman resurface the ice at an outdoor event until Friday, when it had two do it at the same time. Ali Murdock and Francesca Ranieri drove the machines before the Nashville Predators and Tampa Bay Lightning practiced for the 2022 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Nissan Stadium on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET; TNT, SN360, TVAS2).
Burns: Three Things we learned from defeating Edmonton

Bryan Burns on Perry's milestone goal, an improved start and another multi-point night from Kucherov. Tampa Bay's home contest Wednesday against the Edmonton Oilers was a tricky proposition for the Lightning. The Bolts were playing their first game in eight days, the last time they took the ice coming February...
Philipp Grubauer Has Struggled For Kraken, Will Start Against Bruins

Philipp Grubauer has not lived up to expectations. The Boston Bruins take on the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night, hoping to keep the momentum up after their huge win against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday. Grubauer is 12-22-4 with a .887 save percentage, so the Bruins should do their best...
5 takeaways: Stars find a way to grind out two points against Jets

Dallas improves to 7-1 in overtimes this season and gets back into the win column against a desperate Winnipeg team. Things weren't looking all that great for the Stars for most of their game against the Jets on Wednesday. They trailed twice and couldn't generate anything on five power plays. But just when it seemed like they'd go quietly into the night, they came alive.
WATCH: Chara throws around Sharks player in entertaining NHL fight

New York Islanders defenseman Zdeno Chara is no longer an elite player, but the future Hall of Famer is still one of the toughest fighters in the NHL. The San Jose Sharks got a reminder Thursday night. Chara, 44, achieved a historic milestone against the Sharks by playing in his...
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ CANUCKS

FLAMES (30-13-6) @ CANUCKS (24-22-6) 8 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West/360 | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (64) Goals - Andrew Mangiapane (25) Canucks:. Points - J.T. Miller (53) Goals - Miller (18)
Jake DeBrusk scores twice as Bruins top Kraken 3-2 in OT

SEATTLE — Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the game 33 seconds into overtime and the Boston Bruins beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 on Thursday night. Boston opened a lengthy road trip with its third straight win and welcomed Brad Marchand back from suspension. DeBrusk scored off a fluky bounce in the first period and beat Seattle goaltender Philipp Grubauer on the short side from a tight angle on the first shot of the extra period.
How to watch Stars vs. Predators: Live stream, game time, TV channel

What you need to know about Thursday's game between the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena:. Game 51: Dallas Stars (28-20-2, 58 points) vs. Nashville Predators (29-18-4, 62 points) When: Thursday, Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m. CT. Where: Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN. TV: Bally Sports Southwest (Josh...
Medical updates: Byron, Edmundson and Price

BROSSARD -- The Canadiens updated the status of nine players on Friday. Josh Anderson practiced with the team and should be in the lineup against Ottawa. Joel Armia practiced with the team (no contact). He's day-to-day, but won't play against Ottawa. Paul Byron has an upper-body injury, but he's getting...
Thomas' Five Storylines - WPG @ COL

The Jets have dropped their last three games but over the last two it seems they have got comfortable playing in the defence first style game. As we get closer and closer to the playoffs, teams are starting to tighten up and goals are getting harder to come by. Winnipeg may not be on the right side of the scoreboard to start this four-game road trip, but it looks like it's heading in the right direction.
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Capitals

Interim head coach Mike Yeo's Philadelphia Flyers (15-26-10) will host Peter Laviolette's Washington Capitals (28-16-9) in the Flyers Charities Game at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday afternoon. Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 12:30 p.m. (NBCSP, 97.5 The Fanatic). This is the third of four meetings between...
Ilya Samsonov will start in goal for the Washington Capitals on Saturday

On Saturday, Ilya Samsonov will be in net for the Washington Capitals, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports. The Capitals may be in the market for an upgrade in goal before the trade deadline on March 21 as neither Vitek Vanecek nor Samsonov have been all that impressive. Samsonov is coming off a 4-1 loss to the New York Rangers, where he allowed four goals on only 17 shots. He sports a 2.88 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage in 30 games. Vanecek has been serviceable for the most part with a 2.39 GAA and .915 save percentage but has been dealing with an upper-body injury that has kept him out of the starting lineup. The Capitals have been linked to goaltenders Semyon Varlamov of the New York Islanders and Marc-Andre Fleury of the Chicago Blackhawks.
