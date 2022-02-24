Absentee ballots bill passes third reading

CHEYENNE – The House of Representatives passed House Bill 52 , “Timeline to prepare and process absentee ballots,” on third reading Thursday by a 46-13 vote.

The bill would allow county clerks leeway to begin processing absentee ballots before the polls close on Election Day. Rep. Jeremy Haroldson, R-Wheatland, proposed an amendment, which passed, that no person observing or preparation and the processing of absentee ballots would be allowed to have any personal electronic device, except for those for medical necessity, within 10 feet of where the process is occurring.

”The concerns ... were the fact that we had an opportunity for information to leak out ahead of time about an election,” Haroldson said. “That would be incredibly hard, but possible, I guess. The only way that I could see it being possible is if you had the opportunity to have a personal electronic device directly in the area where you are processing those ballots.”

A previous amendment that would impose a felony penalty for interfering with the election process was adopted earlier this week.