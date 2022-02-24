ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Absentee ballots bill passes third reading

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

CHEYENNE – The House of Representatives passed House Bill 52 , “Timeline to prepare and process absentee ballots,” on third reading Thursday by a 46-13 vote.

The bill would allow county clerks leeway to begin processing absentee ballots before the polls close on Election Day. Rep. Jeremy Haroldson, R-Wheatland, proposed an amendment, which passed, that no person observing or preparation and the processing of absentee ballots would be allowed to have any personal electronic device, except for those for medical necessity, within 10 feet of where the process is occurring.

”The concerns ... were the fact that we had an opportunity for information to leak out ahead of time about an election,” Haroldson said. “That would be incredibly hard, but possible, I guess. The only way that I could see it being possible is if you had the opportunity to have a personal electronic device directly in the area where you are processing those ballots.”

A previous amendment that would impose a felony penalty for interfering with the election process was adopted earlier this week.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Wyoming News

Education funding at the forefront of House budget discussions

CHEYENNE – Legislators in the House of Representatives continued to debate education funding during the third reading of the 2023-24 biennium budget bill Friday afternoon. Rep. John Bear, R-Gillette, brought an amendment that he said would remove $9.3 million from the allocated education cost adjustment included in House Bill 1, “General government appropriations-2.” There is $503 million coming to Wyoming schools through American Rescue Plan Act funding, and more through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER), Bear said. ...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

Senate votes to no longer fund UW gender studies program

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Senate passed an amendment to the budget meant to end funding for the University of Wyoming Gender and Women’s Studies program Friday afternoon. As a condition of the appropriations the university receives from the state, UW would no longer be allowed to expend general funds, federal funds or any other kind under its control for the courses, programs and extracurriculars. According to legislator testimony, this would impact 105 courses and 30 degree programs, not including any activities on the campus. ...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

Medicaid expansion fails for second time in Senate

CHEYENNE – Following a second attempt by a legislator leading efforts to expand health care in Wyoming, a budget amendment to expand Medicaid died Friday afternoon in the Senate. The introduction featured a call on the Senate Rules Committee, an objection to its decision and a long-lasting discussion on the federal program. While the Senate split 15-15 on whether to introduce the amendment to the floor, it was allowed. "This...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Wyoming News

House refuses to hear Medicaid amendment

CHEYENNE – For the second time this week, a budget amendment that called for expanding Medicaid coverage to around 24,000 Wyomingites was kept from debate in the Legislature. “This is Medicaid expansion,” Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, said, bringing an amendment to the 2023-24 biennium budget to the House of Representatives floor Friday afternoon. Rep. Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan, immediately called for the House Rules Committee to make a decision on the...
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheyenne, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Cheyenne, WY
Government
Wyoming News

Treasurer troubles: Lawmakers target state's tardy accounting

Wyoming State Treasurer Curt Meier’s office has repeatedly failed to produce legally mandated financial reports on time, raising transparency concerns, threatening the state’s creditworthiness and inhibiting the work of budgeters and state agencies. Now, frustrated lawmakers are trying to legislate a solution. Sen. Mike Gierau, D-Jackson, illustrated his concerns to fellow senators by asking how much was in their bank accounts. “How much money do you have?” Gierau asked on...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

Representative Jeff Wheeland to resign after end of current term

Williamsport, Pa. -- State Representative Jeff Wheeland will be retiring from the State House at the end of his current term, leaving an open field for Jamie Flick, the only candidate to announce a run for the 83rd district so far this term. Related reading: Local businessman Jamie Flick announces run for state representative Wheeland was first elected to the House in the November 2014 election. ...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Wyoming News

WCDA director added to Federal Reserve Bank's advisory council

CASPER – The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City welcomed seven new members to the Community Development Advisory Council (CDAC) in January. One of them was Scott Hoversland, executive director of Wyoming Community Development Authority (WCDA). Hoversland noted that while Wyoming is trying to diversify its economy, the lack of affordable housing is hurting its recruitment efforts. All areas of Wyoming are impacted, but areas such as Jackson Hole are particularly hard hit. ...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

Barrasso issues statement on Biden's Supreme Court nominee

CASPER – U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., released the following statement after President Joe Biden nominated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Friday to serve as Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court: “Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has been nominated for a lifetime appointment to the United States Supreme Court. Senate Republicans will give Judge Jackson a fair and respectful confirmation process. We won’t follow the radical Democrat playbook of baseless character assassination and personal attacks. ...
CASPER, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Absentee Ballots#House
Wyoming News

Chenchar to represent Wyoming at International Emerging Leader Fellowship

CHEYENNE – The International Downtown Association announced recently that Haylee Chenchar, vice president and managing director of the Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority, has been selected for the 2022 IDA Emerging Leader Fellowship Program. Chenchar is the first person to ever be selected from Wyoming as one of 30 urban place management professionals from around the world. “It’s an incredible honor to be chosen for the 2022 IDA Emerging Leader Fellowship,”...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Wyoming

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S. Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy