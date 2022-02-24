ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FILE: U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers

By J. Scott Applewhite/AP Images
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., the ranking member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, listens during votes September 2021 on amendments to the "Build Back Better" package.

Wyoming News

McMorris Rodgers calls U.S. energy 'our most powerful weapon' against Russia

(The Center Square) - Congresswoman from Eastern Washington Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, commented on the Russian invasion of Ukraine during a Thursday meeting with the Spokane Valley City Council. She said it was a sad irony that America was buying fuel from Russia and, thereby, helping its military roll into Ukraine. Ukraine is the second largest country in Europe after Russia, which it borders to the east and northeast. As...
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Statements on the death of U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn

Congressman Hagedorn was a good friend to Mayo Clinic and a strong voice for Minnesota. A proud native and lifelong champion of southern Minnesota, he knew our communities well and genuinely cared for those around him. We are grateful for his public service. — Dr. Gianrico Farrugia, president and CEO...
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

