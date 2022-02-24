FILE: U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers

Related
U.S. Rep. Mullin Announces Candidacy For Jim Inhofe's Senate Seat
When U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe announced his retirement date of Jan. 2023 Friday, it was believed that a domino effect would begin taking place among elected officials in Oklahoma. One of those dominoes has officially fallen Saturday afternoon. U.S. Representative Markwayne Mullin, who represents Oklahoma's second congressional district, announced his...
FOX 28 Spokane
Cathy McMorris Rodgers condemns Russia's actions in statement on invasion of Ukraine
Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and at the same time pushed for American energy dominance in statement Thursday. Read the full statement below:. FOX28 Spokane©
Former Pence chief of staff Marc Short said Trump 'got a lot of bad advice' from 'snake-oil salesmen' regarding the 2020 presidential election
Short told NBC's "Meet The Press" that advisors who were "basically snake-oil salesmen" gave Trump "random" ideas about the VP's role in certifying the election.
Vernon Jones Says He'll Impeach Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Day One if Elected
Jones said he wanted to elect former President Donald Trump as speaker of the House of Representatives.
Mississippi’s Sen. Roger Wicker said black woman Supreme Court nominee would be ‘quota’
One of Mississippi’s Republican U.S. senators said that if President Joe Biden nominates a Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court, that nominee would be the beneficiary of a “quota.”. Sen. Roger Wicker spoke about the nomination Friday on the Gallo Radio Show, which aims primarily at a...
Washington Post
Documents weren’t the only things Trump tore up while in office
Former president Donald Trump liked the feel of tearing things up — figuratively, as he did with laws and norms of public service; but also literally, as he did with documents that he was required to preserve under the Presidential Records Act. Having refused to give his elected successor a smooth and orderly transition, Mr. Trump then skulked away to Mar-a-Lago in Florida with 15 boxes of official documents and mementos that should have gone to the National Archives.
Washington Times
George W. Bush donates to Trump targets ahead of GOP primaries
Former President George W. Bush donated to the primary campaigns of two Republicans being targeted by former President Donald Trump, according to recent filings with the Federal Election Commission. Mr. Bush donated to Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska during the last three months of...
Biden's Supreme Court pick once criticized Trump's efforts to thwart Congress by declaring 'Presidents are not kings'
"Stated simply, the primary takeaway from the past 250 years of recorded American history is that Presidents are not kings," Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson wrote in 2019.
Marjorie Taylor Greene and the MAGA world position on Ukraine: Biden, a warmonger who is weak, did something wrong
Republicans such as Marjorie Taylor Greene are blaming Russia's invasion on Biden's "weakness," while also opposing a war the US does not intend to fight.
Rep. Jim Jordan: Durham’s Filing Tells Us There Was An Effort To Frame Former President Trump
Ohio Republican Congressman Jim Jordan joins Fox Across America With Jimmy Failla to explain how Special Counsel John Durham’s bombshell revelation proves there was a coordinated attempt to frame former President Trump. According to a recent filing from Durham, Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign paid to infiltrate servers belonging to...
GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn says it was 'extremely inappropriate' for Biden to announce SCOTUS pick 'just days after an unprovoked full scale invasion by Russia'
Senate Judiciary Republicans also said Biden was "more interested in sticking to his self imposed timeline than focusing on the crisis at hand."
Rubio will be 'supportive' of Biden Supreme Court pick if nominee recognizes justices are 'not policymakers'
EXCLUSIVE: ORLANDO, Fla. – Republican Sen. Marco Rubio reacted to President Biden’s Supreme Court pick Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Friday, saying justices on the high court are "not policymakers," and if a nominee applies the Constitution based on its "original intent," he will be supportive of that individual.
Russia-Ukraine crisis: Kristi Noem rips 'ridiculous' media for suggesting Biden critics side with Putin
Gov. Kristi Noem, R-S.D., blasted the narrative being pushed by the media that criticizing President Biden's handling of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis means siding with Russian President Vladimir Putin. While Republicans have been outspoken condemning Biden's "weak" leadership in recent days, several members of the press came to the president's...
McMorris Rodgers calls U.S. energy 'our most powerful weapon' against Russia
(The Center Square) - Congresswoman from Eastern Washington Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, commented on the Russian invasion of Ukraine during a Thursday meeting with the Spokane Valley City Council. She said it was a sad irony that America was buying fuel from Russia and, thereby, helping its military roll into Ukraine. Ukraine is the second largest country in Europe after Russia, which it borders to the east and northeast. As...
Rep. Tim Ryan agrees to to U.S. Senate candidate debate -- with a catch
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, the frontrunner in the Democratic U.S. Senate primary, has agreed to debate his opponents in March, as long as they’re all allowed to participate. Ryan agreed to participate in a March 28 debate at Central State University in Wilberforce, near Dayton, his...
Ethics complaints filed against Carlin, other candidate in run for U.S. Senate
Four Iowa candidates, three Democrats and one Republican, have failed to file personal financial disclosure reports with the U.S. Senate.
WSFA
Rep. Mo Brooks files motion to be dismissed from lawsuit related to Jan. 6 riot
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAFF) - Representative Mo Brooks filed a motion on Feb. 22 to be dismissed from a lawsuit related to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol Building riot. On Feb. 18, it was suggested by a U.S. District Court Judge that Brooks file a motion to be dismissed from the lawsuit rather than seek certification under the Westfall Act.
Minneapolis Star Tribune
Statements on the death of U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn
Congressman Hagedorn was a good friend to Mayo Clinic and a strong voice for Minnesota. A proud native and lifelong champion of southern Minnesota, he knew our communities well and genuinely cared for those around him. We are grateful for his public service. — Dr. Gianrico Farrugia, president and CEO...
Trump Loses Support at CPAC as DeSantis Gains Steam
A new straw poll found Trump has lost support among CPAC attendees over the past year.
