Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard didn’t hold back when asked how he was dealing with CJ McCollum’s trade to the New Orleans Pelicans. The bond between Lillard and McCollum goes back nine years. They’ve played beside each other with the Blazers since the 2013-14 NBA season and formed one of the best backcourt duos in the league. That changed in early February, though, when the Blazers sent McCollum to New Orleans for a package that included Josh Hart and draft picks.

