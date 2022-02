It just dawned on me this week that I've never really noticed the lack of escalators in Missoula. I guess it makes sense, for the most part, since there aren't many situations that really warrant one around town. You're usually going to see them in multi-level malls, big department stores, and airports. I found it kind of funny when I was on Twitter this week and kept seeing conversations about how many escalators western Montana does or doesn't have along with any escalators you might happen to find around the state. And it all started with the Missoula Airport hosting a day to showcase the nearly complete terminal that is set to open in May.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO