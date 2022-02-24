ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forza Horizon 4 Season Change: Supercharged Blizzard

By Gary Slater
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSnow has returned with a vengeance to mark the beginning of another Winter season this week on Forza Horizon 4. Players are wrapping up to tackle the icy roads with more events keen to test abilities to the limit. Sports cars and a vintage Volkswagen make up the prizes...

