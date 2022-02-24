Forza Horizon 4 Season Change: Supercharged Blizzard

While Xbox previously announced that Forza Horizon 5 will be getting two DLC expansions, there has been no word when that might happen, or what it will entail. However, it seems an announcement could be coming sometime in the near future! Reliable Microsoft leaker @ALumia_Italia shared on Twitter that the company has begun testing something called "WOODSTOCK_DLC_FLIGHT" through the Xbox Insider Hub. "Woodstock" is the internal codename for Forza Horizon 5, so this seems to be strong evidence that the DLC is on the way. However, readers will still want to take this with a grain of salt until we get official word from Xbox!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO