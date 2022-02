The second half of the NBA season kicks off tonight! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Cavaliers-Pistons prediction and pick. The Cleveland Cavaliers look to continue their success from the first half of the season. They are (35-23) on the year and are set to face a favorable opponent right off the bat. The Detroit Pistons are just (13-45) on the season but did beat the Boston Celtics right before the All-Star break. This game doesn’t have much hype, but it could turn out to be a good one.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO