PITTSBURGH — A week ago, the Pittsburgh Penguins were in first place in arguably the NHL's toughest division.Not so much anymore.Sidney Crosby and company are sliding, the latest setback a 6-1 loss at home Thursday night to last-place New Jersey, which pounced on the Penguins for three goals in the first seven minutes and cruised."We've just got to be better," Crosby said after the Penguins dropped their third straight to slip into third in the Metropolitan Division behind Carolina and the New York Rangers. "We're not playing the way we're capable right now."Pittsburgh has been outscored 14-5 during its current...

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO