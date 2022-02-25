ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Etsy Stock Soars As Earnings Topple Estimates, Active Buyers Rise

By BRIAN DEAGON
Investor's Business Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEtsy stock soared Friday, which follows a fourth-quarter earnings report that soundly beat expectations. The Etsy (ETSY) earnings report came late Thursday. The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.11 a share on revenue of $717.1 million. Analysts expected Etsy to report earnings of 79 cents on revenue of $684.5 million. Revenue...

www.investors.com

Comments / 0

