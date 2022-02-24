The Ascent - Cyber Warrior Pack DLC PC Launch Trailer

Fire Emblem fans are desperate for information on the next proper Fire Emblem game. During the February Nintendo Direct, a new Fire Emblem game was announced, but it's a spin-off and not from the usual developer of the series, Intelligent Systems. That said, for months, rumors have been circulating claiming that not only is the next proper Fire Emblem game in development at Intelligent Systems but that its nearing the final stages of development, which means also nearing a release. Despite this, there's been no formal announcement, leaving some fans of the series they will be stuck replaying 2019's Fire Emblem: Three Houses -- the most recent mainline entry in the series -- for the foreseeable future.

