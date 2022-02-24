ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Ascent - Cyber Warrior Pack DLC PC Launch Trailer

IGN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cyber Warrior pack DLC is available now on PC for...

www.ign.com

The Verge

Lost Ark is a grindy MMO that’s perfect to while away the hours

Debuting only a week ago, Lost Ark has shot to the top of the Steam charts, amassing over 1 million concurrent players making it the most played game on Steam (based on number of concurrents) of all time. Developed by Smilegate RPG, Lost Ark is a Korean MMO that debuted there in 2018 before being localized in English and brought to the west via a partnership with Amazon Games. Though it’s only been around in the US and Europe for a short time, it has over 200,000 viewers on Twitch right now and has beaten games like Dota 2, CS:GO, and PUBG in all-time number of concurrent players on Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Dawn of Ragnarok Assassin’s Creed Valhalla expansion

Next month on March 10, 2022 the Viking adventure game Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will receive a new expansion in the form of the highly anticipated Dawn of Ragnarok. To whet your appetite and provide a glimpse at what you can expect from the new Valhalla Expansion, Ubisoft have released new details on Dawn of Ragnarök via the Xbox News site.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass for PC Gets Huge New Day One Release

Xbox Game Pass for PC and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers just received a pretty huge new game on the first day of its release. Over the past year, Microsoft has been making moves to ensure that Game Pass subscribers can have access to some notable third-party titles the first day that they launch. Some past games that have come to Xbox Game Pass right away have included Outriders, Back 4 Blood, and MLB The Show 22. Now, this trend has continued once again, this time with a title that is exclusive to PC.
MLB
GamesRadar+

Dying Light 2 DLC will add new armor and weapons in three DLC packs

The first Dying Light 2 DLC, the Authority Pack, is set to arrive "soon," with two more parts arriving later to complete a new gear set. Just below, you can see the unveiling of the very first DLC pack for Dying Light 2. Developer Techland reveals that the new Authority Pack DLC is "arriving soon," but it seems like we'll need to keep an eye out for two more DLC packs to acquire the weapons and armor depicted in the Twitter image seen just below.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dying Light 2's Latest DLC Fully Available Now

Dying Light 2 players have slowly but surely been getting bits of DLC over time since the game released, and now, you can claim the latest DLC in full now that all of its parts have been given away. That DLC is the Ronin pack, a set of equipment which was divided up into three different parts including two cosmetics and a weapon. Best of all, the DLC is free, so all you have to do to make it yours is download it.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Upcoming PS5 games: The biggest confirmed releases coming in 2022

The Playstation 5 has been on the shelves since November 2020 and it has been one of the fastest selling consoles in Sony’s history.With the impressive dualsense controller, SSD, 4K support at 120FPS and extensive library of old and new games, it’s no small wonder why it’s been almost impossible to get your hands on.The last year has been somewhat slower for the console due to ongoing delays and supply shortages. But 2022 is set to be a big year for the elusive console as those releases finally come to a head.Whether you’re looking for the biggest exclusives like Horizon...
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
The Verge

The official Steam Deck dock won’t be available at launch

The first orders for the Steam Deck, Valve’s handheld gaming PC, will begin on Friday, but the company’s official dock for the device won’t be available at that time. “We are also looking forward to getting the official Dock for Steam Deck into customers’ hands,” Valve said in a post about the Steam Deck’s launch day. “It won’t be happening as early as we wanted, but we’re excited to talk more about it soon and are planning to make them available in late spring.”
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Horizon Forbidden West DLC May Be On the Way

Many Horizon Forbidden West players may now be wrapping up their playthroughs of the game – or at least their first playthrough – but it looks like there might be some more content coming in the form of DLC to be released at a later date. A reference to this potential DLC was made in a recent age rating guide for the game provided by the VSC Rating Board, though no DLC or anything of that nature has officially been announced at this time.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Fire Emblem Game Gets Release Date Update From Nintendo Insider

Fire Emblem fans are desperate for information on the next proper Fire Emblem game. During the February Nintendo Direct, a new Fire Emblem game was announced, but it's a spin-off and not from the usual developer of the series, Intelligent Systems. That said, for months, rumors have been circulating claiming that not only is the next proper Fire Emblem game in development at Intelligent Systems but that its nearing the final stages of development, which means also nearing a release. Despite this, there's been no formal announcement, leaving some fans of the series they will be stuck replaying 2019's Fire Emblem: Three Houses -- the most recent mainline entry in the series -- for the foreseeable future.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

'GRID Legends' Launches Today With Fresh Story Mode and Cross-Platform Multiplayer

A year after it was announced during E3, the highly-anticipated racing title GRID Legends is finally here. With more than 100 vehicles in its library for you to play with, the new GRID title comes with its very own unique story and career mode thrusting players in the midst of a dramatic mixed-reality set. Once you’ve completed the story portion, you’ll be able to access the full career mode, where you can fight for more championships and enter a host of new events. Of course, there’ll also be an online multiplayer element, which is now both cross-platform and cross-generation.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Where is Xur? Destiny 2 Xur location and Exotics for February 25, 2022

Where is Xur? Destiny 2: The Witch Queen players will find the Exotic merchant in the EDZ north of the Winding Cove landing zone until reset time on Tuesday, March 1. Be sure to check out his selection of legendary weapons and armor to see how the rolls compare to your current equipment, and always grab an Exotic engram for your favorite character. You can also buy randomly rolled versions of Hawkmoon and Dead Man's Tale – though they'll cost you a pretty penny – and both weapons are well worth owning.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Update Live, Patch Notes Revealed

It has been a long time coming, but Bungie has today released the latest expansion for Destiny 2, known as The Witch Queen. The latest add-on for the long-running first-person shooter doesn't just bring new story content for players to dig into, but a vast number of changes in a general sense have also now come to the game. Fortunately, Bungie has now released the full patch notes for this Witch Queen update to more specifically inform fans of what has been altered.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Apex Legends Mobile: Soft launch, release date, features, game modes

As PC and console games continue to launch mobile versions, we’ve already seen the likes of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), Call of Duty (COD) and MOBAs like League of Legends Wild Rift transition to handheld devices and enjoy a wide player base. Now, Apex Legends is the latest to join the fray and it will hope to see the same success. Respawn Entertainment themselves are in charge of developing the mobile version of Apex, with reports also indicating that they have partnered with Tencent who had helped transition COD to the smartphone realm. At the moment, Apex Legends Mobile is undergoing closed beta testing – here’s all the details we know so far about the release date, features, and game modes.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus Confirms Five Free Games For March 2022

PlayStation Plus has confirmed that subscribers will see a whopping five free video games in March 2022. Sony has officially confirmed today's earlier leak, revealing that the colourful racer Team Sonic Racer and open-world survival game Ark: Survival Evolved will be available to download for PlayStation 4 users from March 1.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

VALORANT Mobile Release Date, Gameplay, Trailer & Everything You Need to Know

Everything we know so far about the upcoming VALORANT mobile game. Riot Games officially confirmed VALORANT mobile. The company hasn't released any details about the mobile version yet, but VALORANT executive producer Anna Donolon said that "we're thrilled to soon offer the same competitive VALORANT experience to even more global players."
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Has Destiny 2 just delivered the best shooter campaign of the year?

When Bungie referenced series like Doom and Halo in the run-up to The Witch Queen's launch, I was sceptical. Most of Destiny 2's expansion campaigns have been weak—hampered by Bungie's desire to repurpose missions for repeatable activities like Beyond Light's Empire Hunts, which served to give players something to do before the later, more fleshed out seasons arrived. It meant that some of the biggest moments of each campaign—including Beyond Light's final boss—adhered to the rigid template of their associated activity.
VIDEO GAMES

