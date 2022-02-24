ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sean Penn in Ukraine filming documentary on Russian invasion

By Judy Kurtz, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
KSN News
KSN News
 1 day ago

( The Hill ) – Sean Penn is in Ukraine filming a documentary amid the invasion by Russian forces.

The project is a Vice Studios production in association with Vice World News and Endeavor Content, a Vice spokesman confirmed to ITK on Thursday.

A rep for the 61-year-old “Milk” actor didn’t immediately return ITK’s request for comment, and Vice had no additional details about the film.

According to a translated statement from the Office of the President of Ukraine obtained by Newsweek , the government welcomed the humanitarian and Academy Award winner back to the country on Thursday.

Taiwan reports nine Chinese aircraft in defense zone

“The director specially came to Kyiv to record all the events that are currently happening in Ukraine and to tell the world the truth about Russia’s invasion of our country,” the statement said, according to Newsweek.

Penn, the statement said, is “among those who support Ukraine in Ukraine today. Our country is grateful to him for such a show of courage and honesty.”

Penn, the founder of the organization Community Organized Relief Effort, reportedly touched down in Ukraine as Russian President Vladimir Putin moved forces into the country overnight.

