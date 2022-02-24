ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Committee Approves Bill That Takes Aim at Fossil Fuels

By Kevin McCallum
Vermont lawmakers advanced the centerpiece of their climate agenda on Thursday as a key committee approved a bill intended to sharply reduce pollution from fossil fuels used to heat homes and businesses. The House Energy and Technology Committee approved the creation of a “clean heat standard” program by a...

sevendaysvt

Nationwide Opioid Settlement Nets Vermont $64 Million

Vermont will receive about $64 million from nationwide settlements with three major opioid distributors, as well as drugmaker Johnson & Johnson, to help the state recover from the effects of the opioid epidemic. The cash comes from $26 billion in settlements, initially proposed last summer, that resolved thousands of lawsuits...
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

On Town Meeting Day, Burlington Voters Will Again Consider New City Spending — and a Tax Hike

Burlington voters will consider approving a higher municipal tax rate when they cast ballots this Town Meeting Day, the first proposed rate hike in three years. Mayor Miro Weinberger says the 4-cent increase will help close a projected $7 million budget hole created by historically high inflation, new spending and pandemic-related revenue shortfalls.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Burlington Will Allow Indoor Mask Mandate to Expire Next Month

Burlington will allow its indoor mask mandate to expire next month as coronavirus cases continue to decline. Starting March 3, people will no longer have to mask up when entering public buildings in the Queen City. City councilors voted unanimously Tuesday night to discontinue the mandate, which has been in place since early December.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C1344 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111

On February 8, 2022, Rail Park, LLC, P.O. Box 2187, South Burlington, VT 05407 and Ken Pidgeon P.O. Box 2187, South Burlington, VT 05407 filed application number 4C1344 for a project generally described as reshaping and regrading an existing impervious area being used as a contractor's yard in order to capture and treat the stormwater runoff in an infiltration basin. The project area is currently used as a construction staging area, including staging of materials such as pipe, gravel, topsoil, concrete block and barriers, etc., equipment storage for managing materials, and topsoil processing. No buildings will be constructed under this application. The project is located at 287 River Road in Essex, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C1344).
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Burlington City Council Passes New Rules Limiting Short-Term Rentals

The Burlington City Council voted on Tuesday to clamp down on short-term rentals in an effort to make more housing available to people who need a permanent place to live. The new rules, which the council passed by an 8-4 vote, will severely restrict how people can operate short-term rentals such as Airbnbs in the city. The ordinance allows people to use their permanent residence for the rentals, meaning they can rent out single bedrooms in the house or — if they leave temporarily — the whole property. Under the new limits, homeowners can rent out up to three bedrooms at a time.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Christina Nolan Launches U.S. Senate Campaign as Republican

Former U.S. attorney Christina Nolan formally launched a bid for U.S. Senate on Tuesday, casting herself as a moderate Republican intent on easing the partisan gridlock in Washington, D.C. Nolan is seeking to be the first woman Vermont sends to Congress and the first Republican senator to represent the Green...
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Town Of Essex Planning Commission Agenda March 10, 2022-6:30 P.M.

Municipal Conference Room, 81 Main St., Essex Jct., Vt. Anyone may attend this meeting in person at the above address or remotely through the following options:. - Zoom link: https://www.essexvt.org/1043/8225/Join-Zoom-Meeting-Essex-PC - Public wifi: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont. 2. CONCEPTUAL DISCUSSION: Mariot G. Huessy Life Estate, c/o Hans Huessy: Request for waivers to proceed...
ESSEX, VT
sevendaysvt

Notice to Voters For March 1, 2022 Election

CHECKLIST POSTED at Clerk's Office by Sunday, January 30, 2022. If your name is not on the checklist, then you must register to vote. You may also check your voter registration status at https://mvp.vermont.gov. SAMPLE BALLOTS will be posted by Saturday, February 19, 2022. HOW TO REGISTER TO VOTE: There...
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Winooski Hotel Developer Sues City Over Stymied Plans

Hotel developer Adam Dubroff is suing the City of Winooski, saying its failure to cooperate with his plans has irreparably harmed and damaged his company, the Winooski Hotel Group. The hotel group is seeking financial damages and other unspecified compensation. It blames — and is also suing — the Winooski...
WINOOSKI, VT
sevendaysvt

Burlington's Just Cause Eviction Bill Clears House — With Changes

The Vermont House on Friday gave preliminary approval to a charter change in Burlington that would ban no-cause evictions. The chamber advanced the bill with a 98-49 vote. The legislation will have one final vote in the House next week before being sent to the Senate for consideration. Nine of 10 Burlington representatives voted in favor of the bill. House Speaker Jill Krowinski (D-Burlington) did not vote, as is custom.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Regulators Deny GlobalFoundries' Bid to Be Its Own Power Company

Regulators have pulled the plug on semiconductor giant GlobalFoundries’ plan to slash its power bills by becoming its own utility. The Vermont Public Utility Commission on Thursday rejected the company’s request to set up a “self-managed utility” to supply its massive Essex Junction chip plant with electricity instead of buying it from Green Mountain Power.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Schools With High Vax Rates Can Lift Mask Requirements Soon

With COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations dropping, Vermont is putting into place long-delayed guidance that says schools can stop requiring masks when 80 percent of students are vaccinated. The move, which takes effect on February 28, is aimed at alleviating some of the social anxiety that students have experienced since...
VERMONT STATE
Community Policy