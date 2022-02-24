House Committee Approves Bill That Takes Aim at Fossil Fuels

The Burlington City Council voted on Tuesday to clamp down on short-term rentals in an effort to make more housing available to people who need a permanent place to live. The new rules, which the council passed by an 8-4 vote, will severely restrict how people can operate short-term rentals such as Airbnbs in the city. The ordinance allows people to use their permanent residence for the rentals, meaning they can rent out single bedrooms in the house or — if they leave temporarily — the whole property. Under the new limits, homeowners can rent out up to three bedrooms at a time.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 3 DAYS AGO