Congress & Courts

The Joyce Kaufman Show 2/24/22

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJoyce talks about how Barack Obama dissed Mitt Romeny’s fears of the foreign policy...

Both parties' top congressional leaders just got a briefing from Joe Biden on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Several of Cawthorn’s constituents filed the challenge to the congressman's eligibility, citing the 14th Amendment’s prohibition on insurrectionists from holding federal office. They pointed to his pushing false claims of election fraud and his promotion of the Jan. 6 Ellipse rally as evidence he should no longer be eligible for office. Cawthorn sued to prevent the North Carolina State Board of Elections from considering the challenge, but state officials had fought back, claiming they had the right to consider it.
Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
​Ashton Kutcher Says He ‘Stands With’ Wife Mila Kunis’ Native Ukraine Amidst Russian Attacks

The ‘That ’70s Show’ star showed support to his wife’s home country, where she lived until she was seven-years-old. Ashton Kutcher, 44, was one of many stars who showed their support for Ukraine in wake of Russia’s attacks on its neighboring country. The actor tweeted his support late on Thursday February 24. Besides sympathizing with the people of Ukraine during this tumultuous time, the message comes from a little closer to home for Ashton, as his wife Mila Kunis, 38, lived in the European country when she was a child. Ashton’s tweet simply said, “I stand with Ukraine.”
