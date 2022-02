I don’t know where I would be if I said no when I had the chance to change my career from .Net to iOS. Maybe I would have mastered .Net know all the details of the framework and the language. But what I do know is changing technologies opened the door for promotions, international transfer, and even new jobs. Just getting exposed to different technologies can open your mind, change how you think when solving problems, and make you a better developer. So even if you don’t have the chance to do it at work, I definitely recommend you do it on your side projects.

SOFTWARE ・ 10 DAYS AGO