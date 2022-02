Investing in an extra monitor is perhaps one of the best things you can do for your WFH setup or any working setup for that matter. Not only is it easier to switch between multiple programs, but it also helps you maintain focus, resulting in greater productivity altogether. In a 2012 study published in the Proceedings of the Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, workers who used dual monitors, regardless of monitor size, experienced a performance benefit.

