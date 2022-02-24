ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

Gaussian mixture models (GMM) Parameters Estimation

gitconnected.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGaussian mixture models (GMM) are fundamental tools in data science. The analysis of the moments of multivariate GMMs is a key for the study of generalized method of moments in GMM — the one that combines observed data samples with the information about entire population moment conditions to produce...

levelup.gitconnected.com

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Experiment With Turnstiles of Single Electrons Lights Way Towards New Power Standard

Researchers at Aalto University propose method of transducing frequency to power. The world’s most commonly used system of measurement, the International System of Units (SI), was redefined in 2019. Since then, units have needed to be defined in terms of the constants of Nature – that is, Nature’s rules that are fixed and of no uncertainty, such as the speed of light – and not in terms of arbitrary references.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Network cartographs for interpretable visualizations

Networks offer an intuitive visual representation of complex systems. Important network characteristics can often be recognized by eye and, in turn, patterns that stand out visually often have a meaningful interpretation. In conventional network layout algorithms, however, the precise determinants of a node's position within a layout are difficult to decipher and to control. Here we propose an approach for directly encoding arbitrary structural or functional network characteristics into node positions. We introduce a series of two- and three-dimensional layouts, benchmark their efficiency for model networks, and demonstrate their power for elucidating structure-to-function relationships in large-scale biological networks.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Biocatalytic synthesis of non-standard amino acids by a decarboxylative aldol reaction

Enzymes are renowned for their catalytic efficiency and selectivity. Despite the wealth of carbon"“carbon bond-forming transformations in traditional organic chemistry and nature, relatively few C"“C bond-forming enzymes have found their way into the biocatalysis toolbox. Here we show that the enzyme UstD performs a highly selective decarboxylative aldol addition with diverse aldehyde substrates to make non-standard Î³-hydroxy amino acids. We increased the activity of UstD through three rounds of classic directed evolution and an additional round of computationally guided engineering. The enzyme that emerged, UstDv2.0, is efficient in a whole-cell biocatalysis format. The products are highly desirable, functionally rich bioactive Î³-hydroxy amino acids that we demonstrate can be prepared stereoselectively on the gram scale. The X-ray crystal structure of UstDv2.0 at 2.25"‰Ã… reveals the active site and provides a foundation for probing the UstD mechanism.
CHEMISTRY
makeuseof.com

What Are Voxels and How Are They Used in 3D Modeling?

Some tools in 3D modeling software work not in meters, pixels, or inches, but in a different unit: voxels, three-dimensional cubes that represent uniform volumes of space. What is a voxel? What's the best way to use these funky little cubes? There's much more to the concept than meets the eye.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mixture#Gaussian#Estimation#Data Science#Predictive Model
Phys.org

Water filtration membranes morph like cells

Morphogenesis is nature's way of building diverse structures and functions out of a fixed set of components. While nature is rich with examples of morphogenesis—cell differentiation, embryonic development and cytoskeleton formation, for example—research into the phenomenon in synthetic materials is scant. University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign researchers are taking a step forward using electron tomography, fluid dynamics theories and machine learning to watch soft polymers as the polymers learn from nature.
SCIENCE
makeuseof.com

4 Things to Consider Before Switching to an Electric Vehicle

The world of electric vehicles is getting more exciting each day, which gets a lot of us thinking about switching from our gas-powered vehicles. Even though these fast, electric-powered pieces of technology of the future are great sustainable alternatives, there are some things you should take into consideration before pulling the trigger.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Ford patents magnetic truck bed

Ford is looking to patent a magnetic truck bed, according to a patent application first spotted by Muscle Cars & Trucks. Filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) in January, the application describes embedding magnets in pickup beds to help secure loads. Between four and six magnets could be used, according to drawings included with the patent application.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mathematics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Cheddar News

Scandit Raises $150 Million to Expand International Footprint of Mobile Scanning Platform

Smart data capture company Scandit recently announced a $150 million Series A funding round led by Warburg Pincus, propelling the company to unicorn status with a valuation of more than $1 billion. Scandit develops augmented reality and mobile computer vision technologies that tap into the cameras on smart devices. The startup's platform can be used to interact with retail items and have a more personalized experience while shopping. Scandit says its technology is also being used by industries like transportation, healthcare, and manufacturing. Samuel Mueller, co-founder and CEO of Scandit, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
BUSINESS
Nature.com

Design of potent antimalarials with generative chemistry

Recent advances in generative modelling allow designing novel compounds through deep neural networks. One such neural network model, JT-VAE (the Junction Tree Variational Auto-Encoder), excels at proposing chemically valid structures. Here, on the basis of JT-VAE, we built a generative modelling approach, JAEGER, for finding novel chemical matter with desired bioactivity. Using JAEGER, we designed compounds to inhibit malaria. To prioritize the compounds for synthesis, we used the in-house pQSAR (Profile-QSAR) program, a massively multitask bioactivity model based on 12,000 Novartis assays. On the basis of pQSAR activity predictions, we selected, synthesized and experimentally profiled two compounds. Both compounds exhibited low nanomolar activity in a malaria proliferation assay as well as a biochemical assay measuring activity against PI(4)K, which is an essential kinase that regulates intracellular development in malaria. The compounds also showed low activity in a cytotoxicity assay. Our findings show that JAEGER is a viable approach for finding novel active compounds for drug discovery.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Wearable multimode sensor with a seamless integrated structure for recognition of different joint motion states with the assistance of a deep learning algorithm

Microsystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 24 (2022) Cite this article. Accurate motion feature extraction and recognition provide critical information for many scientific problems. Herein, a new paradigm for a wearable seamless multimode sensor with the ability to decouple pressure and strain stimuli and recognize the different joint motion states is reported. This wearable sensor is integrated into a unique seamless structure consisting of two main parts (a resistive component and a capacitive component) to decouple the different stimuli by an independent resistance-capacitance sensing mechanism. The sensor exhibits both high strain sensitivity (GF"‰="‰7.62, 0"“140% strain) under the resistance mechanism and high linear pressure sensitivity (S"‰="‰3.4 kPaâˆ’1, 0"“14 kPa) under the capacitive mechanism. The sensor can differentiate the motion characteristics of the positions and states of different joints with precise recognition (97.13%) with the assistance of machine learning algorithms. The unique integrated seamless structure is achieved by developing a layer-by-layer casting process that is suitable for large-scale manufacturing. The proposed wearable seamless multimode sensor and the convenient process are expected to contribute significantly to developing essential components in various emerging research fields, including soft robotics, electronic skin, health care, and innovative sports systems applications.
ELECTRONICS
technologynetworks.com

Phasing Out Animal Agriculture Could Stabilize Climate Change

A new study of the climate impacts of raising animals for food concludes that phasing out all animal agriculture has the potential to substantially alter the trajectory of global warming. The work is a collaboration between Michael Eisen, professor of molecular and cell biology at the University of California, Berkeley,...
AGRICULTURE
torquenews.com

Tesla Profitability Is About To Go Through the Roof

Tesla's profitability is about to go through the roof. What is going on that is going to cause this? We'll share that now. Tesla Profitability Is About To Go Through the Roof. Tesla's latest earnings call had a lot of information if you look past Elon Musk talking so much about Tesla Bot. And by the way, Tesla Bot is very important. Tesla's growth and numbers are showing that Tesla is at the early increase of an S curve and the profit margins are about to get better.
ECONOMY
Nature.com

MIXTURE of human expertise and deep learning-developing an explainable model for predicting pathological diagnosis and survival in patients with interstitial lung disease

Interstitial pneumonia is a heterogeneous disease with a progressive course and poor prognosis, at times even worse than those in the main cancer types. Histopathological examination is crucial for its diagnosis and estimation of prognosis. However, the evaluation strongly depends on the experience of pathologists, and the reproducibility of diagnosis is low. Herein, we propose MIXTURE (huMan-In-the-loop eXplainable artificial intelligence Through the Use of REcurrent training), an original method to develop deep learning models for extracting pathologically significant findings based on an expert pathologist's perspective with a small annotation effort. The procedure of MIXTURE consists of three steps as follows. First, we created feature extractors for tiles from whole slide images using self-supervised learning. The similar looking tiles were clustered based on the output features and then pathologists integrated the pathologically synonymous clusters. Using the integrated clusters as labeled data, deep learning models to classify the tiles into pathological findings were created by transfer-learning the feature extractors. We developed three models for different magnifications. Using these extracted findings, our model was able to predict the diagnosis of usual interstitial pneumonia, a finding suggestive of progressive disease, with high accuracy (AUC 0.90 in validation set and AUC 0.86 in test set). This high accuracy could not be achieved without the integration of findings by pathologists. The patients predicted as UIP had poorer prognosis (5-year overall survival [OS]: 55.4%) than those predicted as non-UIP (OS: 95.2%). The Cox proportional hazards model for each microscopic finding and prognosis pointed out dense fibrosis, fibroblastic foci, elastosis, and lymphocyte aggregation as independent risk factors. We suggest that MIXTURE may serve as a model approach to different diseases evaluated by medical imaging, including pathology and radiology, and be the prototype for explainable artificial intelligence that can collaborate with humans.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Using deep learning to annotate the protein universe

Understanding the relationship between amino acid sequence and protein function is a long-standing challenge with far-reaching scientific and translational implications. State-of-the-art alignment-based techniques cannot predict function for one-third of microbial protein sequences, hampering our ability to exploit data from diverse organisms. Here, we train deep learning models to accurately predict functional annotations for unaligned amino acid sequences across rigorous benchmark assessments built from the 17,929 families of the protein families database Pfam. The models infer known patterns of evolutionary substitutions and learn representations that accurately cluster sequences from unseen families. Combining deep models with existing methods significantly improves remote homology detection, suggesting that the deep models learn complementary information. This approach extends the coverage of Pfam by >9.5%, exceeding additions made over the last decade, and predicts function for 360 human reference proteome proteins with no previous Pfam annotation. These results suggest that deep learning models will be a core component of future protein annotation tools.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Is contact-line mobility a material parameter?

Dynamic wetting phenomena are typically described by a constitutive law relating the dynamic contact angle Î¸ to contact-line velocity UCL. The so-called Davis"“Hocking model is noteworthy for its simplicity and relates Î¸ to UCL through a contact-line mobility parameter M, which has historically been used as a fitting parameter for the particular solid"“liquid"“gas system. The recent experimental discovery of Xia & Steen (2018) has led to the first direct measurement of M for inertial-capillary motions. This opens up exciting possibilities for anticipating rapid wetting and dewetting behaviors, as M is believed to be a material parameter that can be measured in one context and successfully applied in another. Here, we investigate the extent to which M is a material parameter through a combined experimental and numerical study of binary sessile drop coalescence. Experiments are performed using water droplets on multiple surfaces with varying wetting properties (static contact angle and hysteresis) and compared with numerical simulations that employ the Davis"“Hocking condition with the mobility M a fixed parameter, as measured by the cyclically dynamic contact angle goniometer, i.e. no fitting parameter. Side-view coalescence dynamics and time traces of the projected swept areas are used as metrics to compare experiments with numerical simulation. Our results show that the Davis"“Hocking model with measured mobility parameter captures the essential coalescence dynamics and outperforms the widely used Kistler dynamic contact angle model in many cases. These observations provide insights in that the mobility is indeed a material parameter.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Global cropland could be almost halved by increasing agricultural productivity

With rising global demand for agricultural commodities for use as food, feed, and bioenergy, pressure on land is increasing. At the same time, land is an important resource for tackling the principal challenges of the 21st century—the loss of biodiversity and global climate change. One solution to this conflict could be to increase agricultural productivity and thus reduce the required cropland. In an interdisciplinary model-based study, LMU geographers Julia Schneider and Dr. Florian Zabel, together with researchers from the Universities of Basel and Hohenheim, have analyzed how much land area could be saved globally through more efficient production methods and what economic effects—for example, on prices and trade—this would have. As the authors reported in the journal PLOS ONE, their modeling showed that under optimized conditions up to almost half of current cropland could be saved. As a result of increased efficiency, the prices for agricultural products would fall in all regions and global agricultural production would increase by 2.8%.
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Microparticles show ability to turn in reverse, paving the way for microfluidic devices

Like middle school students, microparticles are not the world's most graceful dancers. For many of them, it's one step forward, one step back. In a new study from the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory, researchers have identified how a self-organized vortex of rotating microparticles in a fluid will reverse direction when an electric stimulus is interrupted and then reapplied with the same orientation, providing fundamental insights into mechanisms behind the sudden switch in rotation. The research offers potential inspiration for pumps in microsized channels, called microfluidic pumps, that allow the controlled flow of liquids. Such pumps allow precise fluid delivery for biomedical, chemical and electronics applications.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy