There's a lot to love about popcorn, especially the variety of flavors that have popped up over the years. According to Taste of Home, there have been incredibly unique takes with kernels bearing the taste of everything from nachos to ranch dressing and Tex-Mex spices. For those with sweet tooth, there's always caramel-coated popcorn, chocolate-covered popcorn, and even peppermint popcorn around the holidays. While these options can easily tempt anyone looking for a filling and satisfying snack, Aldi may have found a whole new angle that people are excited to try.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 13 DAYS AGO