Disney+’s season one finale of Lucasfilm’s The Book of Boba Fett clocked 1.5M U.S. households according to Samba TV from the show’s Wednesday to Sunday run. That’s 36% higher than the 5-day finale draw of The Mandalorian‘s season 2 which streamed from Dec. 18-22, 2020 and pulled in 1.1M U.S. households per Samba TV metrics. The season one finale of The Book of Boba Fett, “In the Name of Honor,” was directed by Robert Rodriguez and written by Jon Favreau and Noah Kloor. Some might argue that the viewership uptick here boils down to an increase in Disney+ subscribers, which were +11.8M to 129.8M worldwide at...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 13 DAYS AGO