Law

$15M Malpractice Action Against Foley & Lardner, Based On Alleged Negligence In Litigating Malpractice Suit, Will Proceed

By Jason Grant
Law.com
 1 day ago

A state appeals court has allowed to go forward a $15 million legal malpractice action against lawyers who’d represented an internet...

www.law.com

Law.com

Employee Sues T-Mobile Over Discrimination Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. T-Mobile, the mobile service provider, has turned to lawyer Benjamin A. Stone of Munger & Stone as defense counsel in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The complaint was filed Dec. 28 in Georgia Southern District Court by Cooper, Draughon & Cooper on behalf of Keshia Alston. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge J. Randal Hall, is 1:21-cv-00188, Alston v. T-Mobile USA, Inc.
BUSINESS
Daily Montanan

Employees file class-action suit against Community Medical Center in Missoula

Employees at Community Medical Center in Missoula have filed a class-action lawsuit against the for-profit healthcare corporation for not paying them properly during approximately a two-month period. The lawsuit, filed by attorneys Nate McConnell and Raph Graybill, claims that CMC knew about situation, which one leader called “a dumpster fire,” and it’s resulted in incorrect […] The post Employees file class-action suit against Community Medical Center in Missoula appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MISSOULA, MT
bloomberglaw.com

Alston & Bird Faces Malpractice Suit Over Sanitizing Wipe Advice

Alston & Bird LLP caused more than $1 million in damages by providing deficient legal advice on how to properly label hand-sanitizing wipes, according to a company’s legal malpractice action filed in federal court in Ohio. Mark One Wipes LLC says it retained Alston attorneys to help with labeling,...
OHIO STATE
Law.com

'Dad Bias' Plaintiffs Detail Jones Day Succession Planning

Traci Lovitt is allegedly slated to succeed Stephen Brogan, who's led the firm since 2003. Lovitt took the lead in the firm's media strategy responding to the 2019 lawsuit, according to the new complaint. Brogan had the last word in firing former associate Mark Savignac, the pair assert. Two former...
LAW
Law.com

Data Breach Class Action Litigation Trends To Watch in 2022

This article addresses three hotly litigated issues that the authors, David Balser, Susan Clare and Elizabeth Adler, expect will continue to be at the forefront of data breach litigation and important to follow this year. Given the increased frequency of data breaches and the high-stakes class action litigation that often...
LAW
The Independent

Gaetz friend asks for sentencing delay as he works with feds

A former Florida tax collector whose arrest led to a federal probe into U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz wants a judge to delay his sentencing scheduled for next month for yet another time as he continues to cooperate with federal prosecutors.Joel Greenberg s attorney on Friday asked a federal judge in Orlando Florida, to allow him to file a motion seeking a delay in the sentencing hearing currently scheduled for March 29. U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell previously granted two delays.In court papers, Greenberg's attorney said his client had been cooperating with federal prosecutors in Orlando and Washington in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
People

California Sues Tesla on Behalf of Black Employees Who Allege Company Discriminated Against Them

California is suing Tesla over complaints alleging racial discrimination that were filed against the electric vehicle and clean energy company. In a press release issued Thursday, the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing announced it filed the lawsuit against Tesla after receiving "hundreds" of complaints by workers at its Fremont manufacturing plant.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Law.com

'Unpersuasive Excuses': Detroit Condemns Sidney Powell’s Attempt To Pause CLE Sanctions

Attorneys for the city of Detroit criticized Sidney Powel’’s request for a federal appeals court to pause some sanctions against her and her legal team. In a filing Friday, the city said Powell’s motion to stay non-monetary sanctions against her included a “collection of unpersuasive excuses” for not completing U.S. District Judge Linda Parker’s order over the summer for the attorneys to complete 12 hours of continuing legal education courses by Feb. 25.
DETROIT, MI
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Law.com

Sidney Powell Loses Bid to Pause CLE Sanctions as Deadline Looms

Sidney Powell’s request to halt enforcement of nonmonetary sanctions against her and her legal team was denied by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit Thursday. An order from Judges Ralph Guy, Eric Clay and Bernice Donald said Powell should have first sought relief from the district court, where Powell and several other attorneys were ordered last August to complete 12 hours of continuing legal education courses and referred to state bar associations for investigation.
CONGRESS & COURTS
US News and World Report

J&J Tried to Get Federal Judge to Block Publication of Reuters Story

(Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson tried to get a U.S. judge to block Reuters from publishing a story based on what it said were confidential company documents about the healthcare giant's legal maneuvers to fight lawsuits claiming its Baby Powder caused cancer. "The First Amendment is not a license to...
BUSINESS
Law & Crime

After Federal Judge Shreds Plea Deal, Ahmaud Arbery’s Convicted Murderers Will Press Their Luck at Civil Rights Trial

Days after a federal judge torpedoed an agreement with prosecutors amid outcry from Ahmaud Arbery’s family, the father and son convicted of the 25-year-old Black man’s murder backed off from guilty pleas conceding that their crimes were racially motivated. Both will now press ahead with a trial scheduled to begin next week.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Popculture

Kevin O'Leary Fraud Lawsuit: Major Update on Year-Long Case

Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary is no longer facing a fraud lawsuit that was filed against him last year. On Feb. 10, a judge granted his legal team's motion to have him dismissed from the case, and they argued the lawsuit should never have been filed against him in the first place. In the lawsuit, a group of 20 entrepreneurs accused O'Leary and others of allegedly encouraging them to use crowdfunding to start their business ideas, reports TMZ. However, the plaintiffs claimed the strategies did not work and they ended up losing money.
CELEBRITIES
Law.com

Defamation Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Carnegie Mellon Engineering Professor

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman filed a defamation lawsuit Thursday in Texas Western District Court on behalf of Carnegie Mellon engineering professor Alek Kavcic and The Alek Kavcic Foundation. Kavcic, who received a share of the $750 million patent settlement between Carnegie Mellon and Marvell Technology Group, brings claims against four Serbian newspaper publishers in connection with articles about his philanthropy, which supplies textbooks and educational supplies to school children. Kavcic, who was born in Serbia and resides in Austin, Texas, claims that the articles falsely portray the foundation as corrupt. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:22-cv-00190, Kavcic et al v. Informer et al.
LAW
Shore News Network

Florida-Based Consultant Resolves Litigation For Allegedly Causing False Diabetic Supply Claims To Medicare

NASHVILLE – Medicare reimbursement consultant Ted Albin and his wholly-owned consulting and billing firm Grapevine Billing and Consulting Services Inc. (Grapevine), both based in Stuart, Florida, have agreed to pay $50,000 to resolve allegations that they violated the False Claims Act. This settlement resolves allegations that Albin and Grapevine caused the submission of false claims to Medicare because of kickbacks to Medicare beneficiaries and because patients were ineligible to receive glucometers. This settlement is based on the United States’ analysis of financial disclosures made by Grapevine.
STUART, FL
bloomberglaw.com

White Walmart Worker Fired After Alleged Race Profiling Settles

Walmart Inc. settled a lawsuit by a White asset protection employee in Ohio who claimed race bias caused his firing after a Black customer accused him of racial profiling, federal court records show. The deal ended Gary Waldron’s appeal of a federal trial court’s dismissal of his claims under Title...
OHIO STATE
The Post and Courier

Lawsuit alleges staff negligence led to death of Georgetown County inmate

GEORGETOWN — The estate of a Georgetown County inmate alleges staff negligence led to his death in 2020 in lawsuit filed against the county government and sheriff's office. A screening form filled out upon Richard Lee Lance's arrival at the county detention center noted that Lance "appeared to be under the influence of or withdrawing from drugs," the lawsuit said. Why Lance was in jail was not included in the complaint.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC

