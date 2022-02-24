$15M Malpractice Action Against Foley & Lardner, Based On Alleged Negligence In Litigating Malpractice Suit, Will Proceed

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman filed a defamation lawsuit Thursday in Texas Western District Court on behalf of Carnegie Mellon engineering professor Alek Kavcic and The Alek Kavcic Foundation. Kavcic, who received a share of the $750 million patent settlement between Carnegie Mellon and Marvell Technology Group, brings claims against four Serbian newspaper publishers in connection with articles about his philanthropy, which supplies textbooks and educational supplies to school children. Kavcic, who was born in Serbia and resides in Austin, Texas, claims that the articles falsely portray the foundation as corrupt. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:22-cv-00190, Kavcic et al v. Informer et al.
Comments / 0