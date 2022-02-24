$15M Malpractice Action Against Foley & Lardner, Based On Alleged Negligence In Litigating Malpractice Suit, Will Proceed

Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary is no longer facing a fraud lawsuit that was filed against him last year. On Feb. 10, a judge granted his legal team's motion to have him dismissed from the case, and they argued the lawsuit should never have been filed against him in the first place. In the lawsuit, a group of 20 entrepreneurs accused O'Leary and others of allegedly encouraging them to use crowdfunding to start their business ideas, reports TMZ. However, the plaintiffs claimed the strategies did not work and they ended up losing money.

