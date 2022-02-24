ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ken Burrough, Oilers great and Pro Bowl WR, passes away at 73

By Around the NFL Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKen Burrough, a two-time Pro Bowler with the Houston Oilers, died Thursday at the age of 73, the Black College Football Hall of Fame announced. Burrough was drafted 10th overall out of...

Ex-Houston Oilers wide receiver Ken Burrough dies at 73

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Former Houston Oilers star receiver and two-time Pro Bowl selection Ken Burrough died at his home in Jacksonville, Fla., his family said Thursday. He was 73. In a statement, Tennessee Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk highlighted Burrough's accomplishments on the field. No cause of death was provided.
Former NFL Running Back Has Died At 59

On Friday afternoon, the football world mourned the loss of a former college football and NFL running back. Former Auburn and then-San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James passed away on Friday, the university announced. He was just 59 years old. Former Auburn athletic director David Housel issued a statement...
Former NFL Wide Receiver Died Thursday At 73

On Thursday afternoon, the football world lost a beloved figure when a former wide receiver passed away. Ken Burrough, a wide receiver for the New Orleans Saints and Houston Oilers passed away this week according to a statement from his family. He was 73 years old. Houston reporter Mark Berman...
Arch Manning Reportedly Taking Another Major Visit Next Month

As we inch closer and closer to his highly-anticipated college decision, each visit means more and more for five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning. According to recent reports from Inside Texas, Manning is expected to make his third visit to Austin to meet with Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas program on March 24.
Phil Martelli sends message to Juwan Howard following Rutgers win

After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
Aaron Rodgers Has 2-Word Response To Report He Wants To Be NFL’s Highest-Paid Player

On Thursday afternoon, ESPN’s Dianna Russini had a stunning revelation regarding how much money Aaron Rodgers wants to make next season. “From the conversations I’ve had with a lot of people in the league, he wants to be the highest-paid player in the NFL by a wide margin,” Russini said. “So we’re talking about $50 million a year. We know the cap situation the Green Bay Packers are in. We know Davante Adams needs to get paid. So there’s a lot on the table.”
Draymond Green thinks ex-Warriors teammate holds huge grudge

Draymond Green has never been shy about speaking his mind, even when it comes to difficult relationships with teammates. One of his former teammates in particular holds a grudge against him, or so he thinks. Green said on the latest episode of his podcast, “The Draymond Green Show,” that former...
Former Alabama running back first RB selected in 2022 USFL Draft

The inaugural draft is being held this week for the re-start of the USFL. On Wednesday afternoon, Day 2 of the draft, the Tampa Bay Bandits selected the first running back off the board. They picked former Alabama Crimson Tide running back BJ Emmons. The 6-foot, 220-pound running back was a five-star prospect in the 2016 recruiting cycle, according to the On3 Consensus. He originally committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide and enrolled there in the fall of 2016.
Former Tigers QB’s taken on day one of USFL Draft

BIRMINGHAM – The best quarterback in Memphis Tiger history getting another chance to play professional football. Brady White hearing his name called during day one of the inaugural USFL draft on Tuesday. White, a 12th round pick of the Tampa Bay Bandits as the second to last selection on day one of the draft. The […]
Bleacher Report proposes blockbuster trade between Ravens and Cowboys

The Baltimore Ravens have been looking for a true No. 1 wide receiver ever since Steve Smith Sr. left town following the conclusion of the 2016 season. While Baltimore has some extremely promising candidates for that role in Marquise Brown and Rashod Bateman, some are still clamoring that the team goes out and makes a big-time acquisition for a proven star at the position.
Every Alabama Player Picked in the 2022 USFL Draft

The United States Football League (USFL) is an eight-team league where every team plays a 10-game schedule in hopes of qualifying for the four-team semifinal and winning a championship. The league's draft pool consists of around 500 players who were either not drafted by the NFL or didn't have long...
2022 NFL free agency: Team fits for 10 notable free agents

Last week, I identified one free agent each team should attempt to keep. This week, I wanted to find one team fit for 10 notable free agents. Before we dive in: I tried to stay away from those free agents who seem especially likely to be tagged, which means you won't find some of the premier talent theoretically headed for the market, like Davante Adams. That is also why this list includes notable free agents, not necessarily the 10 best. And to keep things fresh, I refrained from discussing players whom I argued last week should be retained by their current teams. That's not to say the players below can't be tagged or re-signed, but they do have, as I see it, plausible pathways to new homes next season.
Multiple Former Longhorns Selected in the USFL Draft

Four former Longhorns were selected in the inaugural draft for the United States Football League on Tuesday, as receiver Brennan Eagles, defensive back Davante Davis, defensive tackle Chris Nelson, and kicker Nick Rose all heard their names called. The draft has 35 rounds in which each team must select a...
WATCH: Oklahoma-Oklahoma State Highlights

Watch SI Sooners' highlights from Oklahoma's 66-62 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, Feb. 26 in Norman to improve to 15-14 on the season. Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!. Sign up for your premium membership...
