At the most recent Regular Meeting of the Rome Board of Education on February 10, Board President, John Nash used the Old Business segment at the end of the agenda to add the unslated update that the district had received resumes and letters of intent by the stated deadline from six candidates raising their hands to be appointed to the Board seat vacated by the resignation of Member, Craig Ferretti on January 27.

ROME, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO