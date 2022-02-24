ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

The Celeb-Loved KN95 Face Masks for Kids Are Back in Stock Today

By ETonline Staff
ETOnline.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the ongoing pandemic, many of Hollywood's biggest stars have learned how to make face masks a staple part of their everyday life. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated its mask guidelines last month, KN95s and NIOSH-approved N95 styles have proven to be a go-to fit for many...

www.etonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

There's a Secret Way to Save 25% on the Pretty KN95 Masks Blake Lively, Jennifer Garner, and More Celebs Wear

Bored of your white and blue masks? One of Hollywood's favorite face mask brands has an array of vibrant options — and we know an under-the-radar way to save on them. Not only did Maskc just restock its popular Electric Hues KN95 face masks, but it also updated its original black face masks with neon ear loops. If you're not sold on the vibrant hues, the company also released a new pack of neutrals with contrasting brown and beige ear loops.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Save 25% on the Stylish KN95 Masks Jennifer Lopez, Bella Hadid and More Celebs Wear

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has people taking extra precautions this year, especially when traveling. Many airlines have banned cloth face masks, making your favorite stylish mask unusable. Even though mask mandates are lifting in certain parts of the United States with Omicron cases declining, face masks will still be required in certain settings like schools and public transportation. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend that people wear a mask indoors "in areas of substantial or high transmission." It's not too late to upgrade your mask to a KN95 to protect yourself and others from the virus.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

These Celebs’ Kids Have Zero Interest in Watching Their Parents’ Movies

They’re superstars out in the world, but their shine dims at home. Yep, many kids of Hollywood celebrities aren’t too awed by their careers — or interested in watching their blockbuster hits. For example, Ben Affleck’s children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 9, have selective taste in film; the actor admitted that his kids “relentlessly mock” his performance in 1998’s Armageddon, what he says is “the one movie of mine that my kids have watched.” And David Arquette and Courteney Cox’s 17-year-old daughter Coco has only seen one part of Scream, the 1996 movie during which her parents (now divorced) first fell in love. “She doesn’t like to watch anything we do,” Cox has said.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Bella Hadid
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Jennifer Garner
SheKnows

Young & Restless Vet Dead at 84 of Complications From Dementia

Sally Kellerman recurred as Constance Bingham in the mid-2010s. It’s a sad day in Hollywood: Sally Kellerman, the Robert Altman muse who passed through The Young and the Restless as Adam Newman’s “grandmother” passed away on February 24 of complications from dementia. An Oscar nominee for...
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

'Friends' star Matt LeBlanc is back on the market after split from girlfriend of 6 years, more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in early February 2022, starting with this breakup news… On Feb. 13, multiple media outlets reported that Matt LeBlanc quietly split from his girlfriend of around six years, "Top Gear" producer Aurora Mulligan, sometime in 2020. "They haven't been together in over a year," a source told MailOnline of the former couple, who connected when the "Friends" alum signed on to host the British car show. The Sun, meanwhile, reported that, according to a source, the duo "struck a clean break," though the breakup is "still very raw." A second source told The Sun, "Matt and Aurora's relationship has run its course. It's all over. It's a huge shame and Matt has taken the news particularly hard, as anyone would. He and Aurora fell for each on 'Top Gear' and although there was a pretty big age gap they were a really great match. But when he announced he was leaving 'Top Gear' and took on other work, it was hard for them. He's mainly based out of Los Angeles and was traveling a lot while Aurora was working in the U.K." Matt's rep later confirmed to Us Weekly that he and the Irish beauty, who's nearly two decades his junior, "are not together but remain good friends."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Niosh#N95#6 Ply
ETOnline.com

Maralee Nichols Reveals Son's Full Name and Why Tristan Thompson Isn't on the Birth Certificate

Maralee Nichols is revealing the special meaning behind her son's name. Nichols, who welcomed a child with Tristan Thompson on December 1, told ET she named their son Theo. "Theo, my little angel baby. I named you Theo because it means, 'Gift from God.' I had never been pregnant and had been told I might not be able to have children. I couldn’t believe I was pregnant, when I saw you on the ultrasound and heard your little heartbeat, I knew I would always protect you and keep you safe," Nichols shared with ET. "I love you more than you’ll ever know. You bring such joy and happiness into my life. My greatest blessing."
NBA
HollywoodLife

Zahara Jolie Pitt, 17, Rocks Tank Top & Jeans On Trip To LA Salon With Mom Angelina – Photo

Zahara Jolie-Pitt is looking so grown up! The 17-year-old showed off her casual style as she walked alongside mom Angelina Jolie after a salon visit. Angelina Jolie, 46, spent some quality time with her daughter Zahara, 17. The teenagers sported a blue hairstyle for visit to Foxtail Salon in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles on Saturday, Feb. 5, where she also left with several bags of product. Zahara was casually dressed for the for the mid-50s temperature with a long gray tank top and dark skinny jeans. She wore a cropped white cardigan over top and finished the look with sneakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vogue

Rihanna Just Wore The Most Noughties Jeans Of All Time

Like the rest of the fashion world, Rihanna is on a Y2K streak, as evidenced by her latest date-night outfit. For dinner at Carbone with A$AP Rocky on 18 February, the Fenty icon selected another bomber jacket – this one courtesy of R13 – which she paired with a vintage Mets T-shirt. (“Ya gotta believe!”) Adding a touch of glamour to her look: a pair of Amina Muaddi’s crystal-strap leather sandals and a Dior choker from John Galliano’s autumn/winter 2004 collection, which nodded to Vogue’s illustrated Edwardian-era covers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Face Mask
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

An Up-Close Look at Ashanti’s National Anthem Outfit Featuring Thigh-High Stretch Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to fashion, Ashanti always understands the assignment. On Thursday, the R&B singer took to Instagram to give her fans a closer look at her outfit from her performance at the AFC championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. Ashanti attended the highly anticipated football game to sing the National Anthem last Sunday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) The Grammy Award-winner arrived at Arrowhead Stadium in a colorful scallop-trim...
RETAIL
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Lindsey Pearlman, 'Empire' and 'General Hospital' Actress, Dead at 43

Lindsey Pearlman, known for her roles in Empire, General Hospital, Selena: The Series and more has been found dead after going missing. She was 43. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Pearlman's death in a statement shared to their website Friday, writing, "Today around 8:30 a.m., Hollywood Area officers responded to a radio call for a death investigation at Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue. The L.A. County Coroner’s Office has since confirmed the individual to be Lindsey Erin Pearlman."
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

The Weeknd Spotted Tonguing Down Friend Of Ex-GF Bella Hadid At Vegas Birthday Bash

Las Vegas, NV – The Weeknd appears to have a new woman in his life, and she just so happens to be a former pal of his ex-girlfriend. The Toronto-bred superstar celebrated his 32nd birthday with a star-studded party at Delilah in Las Vegas on Saturday (February 19). Around 2 a.m., he was captured kissing Simi Khadra, one-half of the Instagram-famous twin duo Simi & Haze.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Footwear News

Nicole Ari Parker Takes a Risk in Lace Catsuit, Feather Coat and Over-the-Knee Boots at LaQuan Smith’s Fall 2022 NYFW Show

Nicole Ari Parker swapped her bohemian style for a stylishly daring outfit at LaQuan Smith’s Fall 2022 runway show. The actress sat in a front row that included Zion Moreno, Lala Anthony and Duckie Thot for the show—which included Julia Fox and Chloe Cherry as models—at the Downtown Association Club in lower Manhattan. The “And Just Like That…” star arrived in one of Smith’s signature sheer catsuits, which included long sleeves and legs. The black one-piece also featured a lacy texture, giving it a lingerie-esque appearance. The daring look was nearly fully covered by a large black feathered coat, giving it...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy