Review: Martha Is Dead Has a Messy Narrative Interspersed With Gratuitous Gore

By Antal Bokor
Third Coast Review
Third Coast Review
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMartha Is Dead is a first person, psychological horror adventure game. In it, you play as Giulia, twin sister to recently deceased Martha. Martha was murdered, and Giulia has to deal with the consequences—and trauma—from the experience, all while having to deal with the stress of World War II. Martha Is...

Third Coast Review

Review: Kingdom of the Dead Is Just Another Mediocre Retro Inspired Shooter

I’ve been a huge first person shooter fan since the very early days of Wolfenstein 3D and Doom (1993). It’s rare to see not only a first person shooter with a western theme, but a horror western theme. But while Kingdom of the Dead has a compelling premise, it doesn’t really ascend any of its parts beyond game jam level.
Third Coast Review

Preview: Atmospheric Hidden Deep Invokes Aliens and The Thing

I love atmospheric horror games with a mystery. What’s more fun than exploring a horror beyond comprehension, that you just can’t look away from because you need answers? I can’t think of anything. Video games are at their absolute best when delivering this type of experience, and Hidden Deep, even in Early Access, is shaping up to be a gem.
Third Coast Review

Review: Land of Screens Is a Refreshing but Preachy New Indie Darling

Serenity Force is a developer whose catalog varies wildly but generally sticks to a single guiding principle: change the way you think. With. Land of Screens we get a direct call to put down our phones for a bit and talk to the ones around us. It’s an important message that the game does its best to ask politely which is as endearing as it is preachy. The game begins with our hero, Holland silently debating how to post to her social media that she and her boyfriend of five years had just broken up. It’s a universal quandary — you don’t want to sound too happy or too sympathetic, and it’s a fine line to walk. Before she can figure out which inflection is best, her ex gets his post out first and her whole world is thrown into upheaval. But instead of focusing on the comments, she decides to take a much needed trip to see her family and disconnect for a bit.
Third Coast Review

Review: Bash Infected in Dying Light 2 Stay Human‘s Parkour Paradise

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is a first person action adventure game and the follow-up to the massively popular and insanely fun Dying Light. In Dying Light 2 you play as Aiden, or as I like to think of him, Kyle Crane 2.0. Aiden is looking for his sister, and to find her, he travels to one of the last cities on Earth. To accomplish this, he’ll have to navigate two factions trying to survive, and come face to face with his past. He’ll also have to fight through hordes of ravenous infected, and groups of armed thugs that you can defeat with the power of parkour. If you’re coming into Dying Light 2 hoping for great melee combat and fun parkour, you won’t be disappointed.
Third Coast Review

Review: Queen of the Night Portrays a Healing Journey of a Father and Son

I was truly thrilled to see the magnificent Andre Teamer as the father Stephen. I have seen Teamer’s performances since the early ’00s as a member of the MPAACT collective. I covered Tad in 5th City back in the day when Teamer played another Black father watching his son navigate life in a tough neighborhood. Teamer brings an introspective and healing father to Queen of the Night. His sons have made it to adulthood and gone through college, which is a major achievement. He has been divorced by their mother and estranged from his overachieving son Marshall. He is looking for a release of anger and grief as he takes his youngest son Ty camping before they head to the mother’s wedding. Ty is played with zest and vulnerability by Terry Guest. Ty is the younger son who is an artist who is also queer. He has an impish quality that portrays a wounded child still inside. He shows up at camp dressed more for glamping. His shiny clothes and floral du-rags are a hilarious contrast to Stephen’s macho plaid shirts and sweat-wicking attire.
Third Coast Review

Review: It’s Not “Ruff” to Find the Fun With Pupperazzi

There are some games whose appeal is hard to explain, at least at first. “See, you’re in a post-apocalyptic, horrible world and there’s a plague of man-rats, and you’re an outcast wood elf who…” tends to lose at least a good percentage of innocent bystanders who might really enjoy the game once they got into it. But some have a really solid elevator pitch that makes everyone want to play them. “You’re a photographer and you have to go around taking pictures of cute dogs in fun environments.”
Third Coast Review

Review: Tim Roth Impresses in Sundown, a Tense, Mysterious Drama About Class, Power, Greed and Justice

Actor Tim Roth has more than 100 credits to his name, though it’s rare that this always reliable, terrifically talented performer leads a film as its primary protagonist. He’s carried his own TV series (“Lie to Me”) and starred in films for everyone from Quentin Tarantino (The Hateful Eight), Ava Duvernay (Selma) and Michael Haneke (Funny Games). But 2021 has been quite year for him. He’s one half of a compelling couple the impressive Bergman Island, and now, he’s the stirring center of Sundown, the story of a man who walks away from everything in his life with seemingly nothing waiting for him on the other side. Written and directed by Michel Franco (last year’s less-than-successful New Order), Sundown feels watching a glass of water filled to the brim, nothing but invisible surface tension keeping it from spilling everywhere and at risk of breaking at any moment.
Third Coast Review

Review: Timeline Theatre’s Relentless Unburies the Past to Confront the Future

Playwright Tyla Abercrumbie’s Relentless is a gift to the Timeline Theatre audience. It is an unforgettable look into a Black family in early 20th century America. Two sisters are butting heads over what to do with their late mother’s home in a tony part of Philadelphia. Jaye Ladymore plays Janet who is a nurse and wants to keep her mother’s home in Philadelphia. Her socialite sister Annelle is played by Ayanna Bria Bakari. Annelle wants her life to remain in Boston with her physician husband Marcus (Travis Delgado). Janet is determined to continue her life as a healer like her late mother, who was a midwife. Janet and Annelle have been given the privilege of formal education through their mother’s hard work moving from slavery to a successful life in Philadelphia.
Third Coast Review

Interview: Barbara Crampton on Zoom Scenes in Alone With You, Putting Faith in New Filmmakers, and Having More Fun Than Ever

If you ever get the opportunity to begin your day in a conversation with actor/writer/producer/all-around horror aficionado Barbara Crampton, I’d recommend you do so. The official occasion for my most recent discussion with Crampton was her appearance in the feature debut from filmmakers Emily Bennett & Justin Brooks, Alone With You, the story of Charlie (played by Bennett), a professional make-up artist awaiting the return of her girlfriend Simone (Emma Myles) from an extended work trip. She’s setting up their apartment for maximum romantic atmosphere. Meanwhile, she has to fend off some potential distractions, including her judgmental mother (Crampton), who is attempting to find a necklace belonging to her recently deceased mother that was given to Charlie. But once Charlie is able to focus on Simone’s return is when things get weird and then strange and then scary.
Third Coast Review

Review: Nobody Saves the World Is an Enjoyable Grind

Nobody Saves the World is an action role-playing game. In it, you play as Nobody—a bystander who comes into possession of a wand that allows you to change into different forms—like a slug, turtle, mermaid, bodybuilder, etc. And since it’s made by developer Drinkbox Studios, you can expect a healthy dose of humor along with it. Humor combined with the ability to change into over 15 different forms makes Nobody Saves the World a pretty unique role-playing game.
Third Coast Review

Third Coast Review

Third Coast Review is your source for Chicago arts, culture and news. From reviews and previews to recipes, events and breaking news, get it all at Third Coast Review

