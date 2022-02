We're at the end of the stretch of warmth, and humidity. We just need to get through one more night of thick fog. Like the last several nights, a Dense Fog Advisory covers all coastal counties, and neighboring inland counties of the NBC 15 area. Expect dangerously low visibility in some locations. That means slow down if you are driving, leave extra space between you and other drivers, make sure your headlights and taillights are on, and watch for pedestrians, animals and vehicles. Low temperatures tonight will be in the upper 50s along the I-10 corridor, and middle 50s for inland counties. South of I-10, you'll still be in the lower 60s.

