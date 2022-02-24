9 Best Fidelity Index Funds for Retirement

The utilities sector has outperformed the market over the last three months. Even with inflation, utilities can offer investors a way to make steady income. A period of high inflation may seem like an odd time to be talking about investing in utilities. After all, their revenue is generally fixed but their costs can vary widely. Still, the sector has outperformed the market over the past three months, losing just 4% compared with the S&P 500's roughly 10% loss. They also pay dividends, and pretty decent ones at that. "Utilities remain one of the few attractive options for income investors," Morningstar analysts said in a Jan. 26 report. "Utilities' 3.2% dividend yield remains historically attractive relative to interest rates, offering plenty of yield protection for investors even if interest rates rise." But dividends aren't everything, and sometimes it may be wise to pick a utility with a lower payout if it's a stronger company. Here's a look at seven solid utilities and their dividends as of Wednesday's close.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO