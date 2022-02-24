ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Court monitors complain Texas allowed hundreds of children in foster care to refuse COVID vaccine

Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NElHR_0eONhfNA00
A federal judge’s monitors in a long-running lawsuit over Texas foster care are upset that more than 1,000 children in the state’s “permanent managing conservatorship” have been allowed to refuse the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Courtesy photo

AUSTIN — A federal judge’s monitors in a long-running lawsuit over Texas foster care are upset that more than 1,000 children in the state’s “permanent managing conservatorship” have been allowed to refuse the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

The Department of Family and Protective Services is sowing confusion among foster parents and the Child Protective Services workers responsible for the children with overly deferential behavior to young children normally not empowered to make their own medical decisions, monitors Deborah Fowler and Kevin Ryan said in a report about COVID-19 that was filed in U.S. District Court in Corpus Christi late Wednesday.

“The policies, particularly those related to a child’s assent, may be confusing, with caseworkers querying even very young children as to whether they would agree to vaccination,” the report concludes.

Referring to children in the state’s permanent managing conservatorship, or long-term foster care, the monitors added, “This policy could be contributing to low vaccination rates for PMC youth.”

The department, which along with Gov. Greg Abbott and the Health and Human Services Commission is a defendant in the suit, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

U.S. District Judge Janis Graham Jack has been highly critical of Texas leaders’ handling of foster children. Last month, she threatened to slap stiff fines on the department and hold it in contempt of court – for the third time in recent years. Jack cited how the state ships troubled children to shabby facilities out of state and still can’t track the locations of all the children in its care, digitize their records or reduce the workloads of caseworkers who manage foster children’s legal cases and therapies.

At a Jan. 11 hearing, Jack expressed disappointment at low rates of vaccinating foster children against COVID-19, branding it “negligence.” Children long have been required to get immunized for mumps, measles, rubella and tetanus for decades, Jack noted. And she scoffed at CPS officials’ testimony that they had to let foster youths decide for themselves.

In the March 1 GOP gubernatorial primary, Abbott has been under fire from staunchly conservative challengers, such as former Dallas state Sen Don Huffines and former state GOP chairman Allen West, over his pandemic orders that at least early on included mandates that Texans wear masks and other moves that affected businesses in high-infection counties.

In Wednesday’s report, Ryan and Fowler pointed out that the unvaccinated included 233 or 49% of the 486 plaintiff children five years or older who are classified by the system as “medical needs” — and thus at higher risk of contracting the virus. Of 2,042 kids five or older who are identified as having “behavioral health needs,” 952 or 47% were not vaxxed, the monitors said.

The monitors said the department is unnecessarily confusing CPS workers and foster parents.

Since last May, when the federal Food and Drug Administration dropped the age of who could receive the Pfizer-BioNTech jab to 12, the department has been saying in guidance to CPS conservatorship caseworkers that because the vaccine was approved for emergency use authorization, “the youth should agree (if able) in addition to the medical consenter.”

“It is not clear what DFPS intends by including ‘if able’ as a limitation on the policy’s encouragement to seek the child’s agreement to get the vaccine,” the monitors wrote. “This limitation was not included in the guidance [the department] issued January 15, 2021. Generally speaking, Texas children are not able to be their own medical consenter, except in very limited circumstances.”

The monitors pointed to Attorney General Ken Paxton’s words in his advisory opinion Friday – released Monday – that said gender-affirming health care for transgender children constitutes child abuse.

“Generally, the age of majority is 18 in Texas,” Paxton wrote, citing a section of the family code in state law. “Children and adolescents are promised relief and asked to ‘consent’ to life-altering, irreversible treatment – and to do so in the midst of reported psychological distress, when they cannot weigh long-term risks the way adults do, and when they are considered by the State in most regards to be without legal capacity to consent, contract, vote, or otherwise.”

Paxton added: “The State’s power is arguably at its zenith when it comes to protecting children.”

The monitors cited examples of foster kids as young as 5 being allowed to reject the COVID-19 vaccine.

“S is a six-year-old ‘handsome little boy that loves his Batman’ and also ‘enjoys playing with his Legos,’” the monitors’ quoted case records on one child. “S’s caseworker documented a conversation with him on Jan. 8, 2022: ‘The worker contacted [S] via telephone regarding the Covid vaccine. The worker asked [S] about his day and how things had been going. The worker explained to [S] that the worker was concerned about his health, and wanted to make sure that he stays healthy, and asked about him taking the Covid shot. [S] told the worker that he did not want to get the shot. The worker thanked [S] for his time, and explained to [S] that the worker would not force him to get the shot if this was not something that he wanted.’”

Earlier this month, “N,” a foster girl, turned eight – just weeks after she had a phone conversation with her CPS worker and flatly rejected vaccination, the report recounted, in the caseworker’s words:

“I asked her if she wanted to get the vaccine. She said isn’t it a shot? I said yes, it is a shot, but it will help you stay healthy from getting sick with COVID. I said you can say yes you will take the shot, or you can say no. She said well if I get to choose, I say no. I said OK that is fine. You can change your mind in the future if you want to.’”

Fowler and Ryan also found instances last month when a foster parent of one child and the caregiver of another both were under the misimpression they needed a judge’s approval to have their young charges vaccinated.

The monitors contrasted the department’s May 2021 guidance with an earlier memo, at the start of last year, just after the FDA approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for adults and teens aged 16 and 17, and the state health department placed those with underlying health conditions near the front of the line for shots:

“Unless there is a known objection by the parent or person with legal authority over the child, the caseworker should ensure that children in DFPS conservatorship are immunized against infectious diseases, including COVID-19,” the memo said.

According to the report, 3,898 or 25% of the 9,712 children in the state’s permanent managing conservatorship were fully vaccinated, 4% were partially vaccinated and 40% were not vaccinated. The monitors said 2,070 children, or 28%, are under five years of age and not eligible for the shots. Three percent of long-term foster children were not included in the data.

Of the 3,898 not vaccinated, 1,025 or 26% involved refusals by the child; 413 or 10% involved refusal by a parent maintaining parental rights; and 301 or almost 8% had missing files on the reason the child wasn’t vaccinated. The biggest chunk, 55% or 2,154 unvaccinated children, were placed by the department in an “other” category. Monitors said the category “did not appear to provide meaningful additional information about the reason for the child’s lack of vaccination.”

Of those 5-7 years old, 78% were not vaccinated, compared with 47% of those 17 or older and 44% of those ages 14-16, the report said.

Between Dec. 9 and Feb. 17, an eight-week period, 14 of the children were hospitalized with COVID-19 listed as the primary or a secondary reason, the monitors said. In the previous 21 months, 54 foster children were hospitalized for such reasons.

That “shows a significant increase in hospitalization during the surge caused by the Omicron variant,” the report said.

Comments / 0

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

