ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Designer shares inspiration behind Black History Month warmup jerseys

NHL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Vancouver Canucks take to the ice ahead of their inaugural Black History Month game on Thursday night at Rogers Arena, they will be wearing special limited-edition warmup jerseys as part of the celebrations. These beautiful black jerseys with a historic Kente patch design were created by Jason Bempong, creative...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 4

Related
Billboard

Beyonce Is Ready for Valentine’s Day in Luxe Adidas x Ivy Park Outfit

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Beyoncé was feeling the love on Monday night (Jan. 31) when she shared a new series...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Serena Williams Flips Her Hair Modeling a Mini Skirt From Her Own Brand With Nike x Off-White Air Force 1 Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Serena Williams slays Monday with a hair flip. The four-time Olympic gold medalist shared a photo on Instagram showing off pieces from her clothing line, S by Serena. For the outfit, Williams wore a black T-shirt that had sleek cutouts at the neckline paired with a black and white abstract print skirt that elevated the top in a chic, flouncy way. She accessorized with a gold dainty bracelet for a touch of glimmer. View this post on Instagram A post...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black History Month#Design#Jerseys#Warmup#The Vancouver Canucks#Ghanaian#Canadian#African#Ghanian#Bel Air
sneakernews.com

“Salmon” Flair And Rainbow Graphics Share The Next Kid’s Nike Air Max 90

In the first two months of 2022, the Nike Air Max 90 has emerged in handfuls of styles despite not celebrating a milestone anniversary of its own. And while it’s been employed by the Swoosh to commemorate 35 years of Air Max technology via the “XXXV” collection, Tinker Hatfield’s 32-year-old design is also donning fresh, in-line ensembles. Case in point?: A kid’s-exclusive “White/Salmon” outfit complete with rainbow graphics on the tongue.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Dark Teal And Salmon Cover This Air Jordan 1 Mid

While not made part of its Spring 2022 retro collection, Jordan Brand has unveiled handfuls of Air Jordan 1 Mid pairs over the last 52 days that suggest the model will be a big focus of the brand’s mid-year plans. Recently, the silhouette appeared in a summer-ready dark teal and salmon-like color combination.
APPAREL
yankodesign.com

Nike Air Force 1 with removable Swoosh carabiner is a fascinating twist to the iconic sneaker

Nike Air Force 1 has been through numerous iterations in the last four decades. In 2022, as the sneaker which was first introduced in 1982 marks its 40th anniversary, we are bound to witness some innovative variants show up. Case in point the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 by Virgil Abloh on auction via Sotheby’s. In the coming weeks, another interesting Air Force 1 Low is expected to launch with a removable Swoosh-shaped carabiner fastened over the rubber Swoosh on its lateral.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 4 “Blank Canvas”

First rumored in late October 2021 and confirmed by NIKE, Inc. in December, the women’s Air Jordan 4 “Blank Canvas” has recently emerged via official images. As depicted in both initial mock-ups and early teasers, the upcoming sneakers opt for an unassuming “Sail” colorway across most of its upper and sole unit. Traditional nubuck and leather materials are abandoned in favor of a mostly-canvas construction, which couples with the off-white color palette to explain the Jordans‘ “Blank Canvas” moniker. While not associated with Aleali May, the sneakers’ build draws some comparison to the Los Angeles-based designer’s “Friends & Family” 4s inspired by her father’s military background. The latest women’s-exclusive, however, lends itself much more freely to any customization and wear-and-tear given its “Sail” ensemble. TPU eye-stays along the tongue, collar lining and parts of the midsole interrupt the titular tone with a lighter shade of off-white, but they’re trumped by blotches of red, blue and yellow hues that claim territory on the outsole.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Bold Red Animates This Nike Air Max 95’s Air Bubbles

In 1995, a young Sergio Lozano helped a growing sportswear company based in Beaverton, Oregon enter the next 27 years of its life by abandoning a familiar design language for something almost jarring. How? Enter: The Nike Air Max 95. Inspired by both human anatomy and the natural erosion that...
BEAVERTON, OR
Footwear News

Nike Reveals a Trio of Air Force 1s for Its 2022 Black History Month Collection

For years, Nike has delivered an attention-capturing Black History Month collection. At the center of this year’s range is the iconic Air Force 1. Rather than drop one pair of sneakers this year, Nike has a trio of Air Force 1 Lows ready for release. The Nike Air Force 1 Low FM By You will arrive in three colorways that were designed by Black creators. The Air Force 1 Low FM By You is executed in materials with a translucent option that Nike explained transforms to reveal an intricate pattern and wear-away leather panels, which reveals colors inspired by the flags of Caribbean...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hotnewhiphop.com

Willow Smith Accused Of Islamophobia For Depiction Of Amazigh People In Novel "Black Shield Maiden"

Her father is a recent bestseller and Willow Smith is hoping to follow in his footsteps. The singer has been a creative force since early on in her childhood, and with parents like Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, it was expected. Aside from her musical career, Willow has partnered with Jess Hendel to co-author a fantasy novel titled Black Shield Maiden, and although the book is slated for arrival this October, an excerpt was recently released by its publisher, Penguin Books.
CELEBRITIES
sneakernews.com

Canvas And Suede Build Out This Dip Dyed Nike Air Force 1

The Nike Air Force 1‘s 40th anniversary is gradually beginning to heat up, with more and more unique colorways boiling to the surface. Here, the silhouette takes on a DIY approach as it dips its suede and canvas construction in bright blue dye. Due to the difference in texture,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NBC News

Many African American last names hold weight of Black history

Oluale Kossula: That’s the name author Zora Neale Hurston used when she greeted Cudjo Lewis, the last known survivor of the transatlantic slave trade and the subject of her nonfiction book “Barracoon.” He was delighted at being addressed by the name his mother gave him, according to Hurston’s account of the hours they spent in 1927 piecing together his life on that balmy summer day in Alabama.
SOCIETY
inputmag.com

Nike’s next Ambush collab is a retro Air Adjust Force sneaker

After debuting a number of collaborations with Nike last year, Ambush is back for more. The streetwear label, run by designer Yoon Ahn, is revamping a sportswear model from the Swoosh’s archives — directly contrasting its past work on popular silhouettes like the Dunk and Converse Chuck 70.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Mismatched Animal Prints Takeover The Latest Women’s Nike Air Max 90 SE

The Nike Air Max 90 isn’t celebrating an individual milestone throughout 2022, but it is helping the Swoosh celebrate 35 years of the revolutionary visible Air technology it features. Ahead of springtime and March 26th’s expected Air Max Day event campaign, Tinker Hatfield’s ever-popular design has emerged in mismatched animal prints.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy