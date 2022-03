Veteran pro wrestler Chavo Guerrero took to Twitter today and deleted his initial reaction to being removed from the AEW roster. Guerrero has been in Australia to film the second season of NBC’s “Young Rock” show, based on the life of WWE Legend The Rock. The second generation wrestler works as a wrestling coordinator on the NBC series. Guerrero was recently removed from the AEW roster page, and a fan on Twitter pointed this out. Guerrero responded and claimed AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan told him his job would be there when he returned from filming the show.

WWE ・ 1 HOUR AGO