STREAMWOOD, Ill. (CBS) — A heated few seconds turned deadly in northwest suburban Streamwood this past weekend, when a quarrel between two drivers ended with a Glendale Heights man being shot and killed. As CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported Monday night, the shooting happened on busy Bartlett Road. The victim, Scott Mattison, leaves behind two daughters. On Monday night, De Mar spoke to those who knew Mattison, and who say no matter what the quarrel was about, he did not deserve to be shot and killed on the side of the road. Video circulating online shows Mattison outside of his blue work...

STREAMWOOD, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO