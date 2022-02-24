ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
War refugees from Ukraine have begun arriving in neighboring Poland

By Associated Press
MarketWatch
 1 day ago
Ukrainian citizens wait inside a bus after crossing the Polish-Ukrainian border on Thursday in Medyka, Poland. Omar Marques/Getty Images

WARSAW — Some of the first refugees from Ukraine have arrived in European Union member Poland by road and rail.

A scheduled train from Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine arrived Thursday afternoon in the Polish town of Przemysl, near Ukraine’s western border, carrying a few hundred passengers.

Ukrainians carry and roll luggage after crossing the Polish-Ukrainian border into Medyka, Poland, on Thursday. Omar Marques/Getty Images

The passengers of various ages, arriving with bags and backpacks, told the Associated Press they were fleeing war. Some live in Poland and were returning urgently from visits to their homeland.

The chief of Poland’s border guards, Gen. Tomasz Praga, said there was a visible increase in the number of people wanting to cross into Poland.

Officials said Poland has prepared at least eight centers with food, medical care and places to rest. It was reported that border-entry requirements had been relaxed for those traveling westward from Ukraine.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that “innocent people are being killed” in Ukraine and appealed to the Poles to extend every possible assistance to the Ukrainians who have found themselves in need of help.

