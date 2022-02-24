ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VMware stock falls as outlook overshadows earnings beat

By Wallace Witkowski
 2 days ago
VMware reported fourth-quarter earnings Thursday. Bloomberg News

VMware Inc.’s stock declined in the extended session Thursday after the enterprise cloud company’s outlook for the current quarter overshadowed its earnings beat.

shares fell 4.4% after hours, following a less than 0.1% gain in the regular session to close at $118.12.

The company reported fourth-quarter net income of $586 million, or $1.39 a share, compared with $791 million, or $1.87 a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings, which excludes stock-based compensation expenses and other items, were $2.02 a share, compared with $2.21 a share in the year-ago period. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast earnings of $1.98 a share.

Meanwhile, VMware’s revenue rose to $3.53 billion from $3.29 billion in the year-ago quarter, while the Street expected revenue of $3.52 billion.

The company said it subscription and Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, sales rose 23% to $868 million from a year ago, while analysts expected $860.2 million.

For the first quarter, the company expects earnings of $1.56 a share on revenue of about $3.19 billion with SaaS sales of $910 million, while analysts had forecast $1.63 a share on revenue of $3.23 billion and SaaS sales of $920.4 million.

For the year, VMware said expects earnings of $6.97 a share on revenue of about $13.75 billion with SaaS sales of $4.04 billion, while analysts had forecast $7.29 a share on revenue of $13.82 billion and SaaS sales of $4.01 billion.

Over the past 12 months, VMware shares have declined 19.5%, compared with a 9.3% gain in the S&P 500 index

and a 0.9% decline in the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index

#Vmware#Stock#Vmware Inc#Factset#Saas#Spx
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

