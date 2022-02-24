ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farfetch stock rallies more than 30% after Q4 earnings

By Claudia Assis
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jy8qk_0eONZNSg00

Farfetch Ltd.

FTCH,

+39.37%

stock jumped more than 30% in the extended session Thursday after the luxury fashion company reported a fourth-quarter loss that was narrower than Wall Street expected and sales that came in below estimates. Farfetch said it lost an adjusted 3 cents a share on sales that rose 23% to $666 million in the quarter. FactSet consensus called for a loss of 25 cents a share on sales of $673 million. The company guided for full-year gross merchandise volume growth between 28% and 32% for its digital platform and between 20% and 25% for its brand platform. Farfetch said it expects adjusted EBITDA margin between 1% and 2% for the year. The stock ended the regular trading day up 5.2%.

