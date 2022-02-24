ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

What OPEC+ will likely do now that Russia has invaded Ukraine

By Myra P. Saefong
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SwR6D_0eONYvvP00
OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo (R), who will be replaced in August 2022 by Haitham Al-Ghais of Kuwait as Secretary General, shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) during their meeting on the sidelines of the 2019 Russian Energy Week forum in Moscow. Alexey Nikolsky/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

Global oil prices have climbed by roughly 11% since OPEC+ met in early February, touching their highest levels since 2014, and the group of major oil producers will soon face another decision on production levels.

OPEC+, comprised of members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and it allies including Russia, will hold its next meeting on March 2, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine threatens to disrupt already tight supplies of crude oil, and Iran and world powers look to negotiate a nuclear deal that would lead to more oil in the global market.

The meeting has two potential outcomes, “status quo” on scheduled expansion of output, or acceleration of output quotas, says Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. It seems most likely OPEC+ will merely follow its current pattern and expand output on schedule by 400,000 barrels a day, he says. If that’s the case, market prices will see little impact, as “eyes will likely still be on the impact of Russian sanctions.”

On Feb. 24, Russia launched a full-scale invasion on Ukraine, leading the U.S. to announce additional sanctions on Russia and set limits on exports to the country. The U.S. and European allies had previously announced sanctions aimed at limiting Russia’s access to the global financial system.

But unless the U.S. and European Union have SWIFT, an international payments network, delist Russian banks en masse from the global banking system, there will be little impact on oil supplies, says James Williams, energy economist at WTRG Economics.

The EU looks unwilling to impose banking sanctions via SWIFT so oil prices “will not go too much higher as Russian crude exports will continue.” Once this becomes clear, prices will start to ease, he says. If SWIFT takes steps against Russian banks, Williams expects OPEC to make up for the loss in Russian oil exports, possibly eliminating almost all of the group’s spare production capacity, which could lead to higher prices.

Oil prices this month already marked their highest settlements in more than seven years, with the front-month West Texas Intermediate crude settling at $95.46 a barrel on Feb. 14 and global benchmark Brent crude ending at $99.08 on Feb. 24, when both benchmarks topped $100 intraday.

At the $100 mark, there will be substantial increases in production, especially by U.S. private producers, and conservation by consumers, says Jay Hatfield, chief investment officer at asset management firm ICAP. He believes prices will generally hold to the $80 to $100 range this year as any potential sanctions on Russian oil exports will be “circumvented by exports to China.”

It’s also very unlikely OPEC+ will raise production beyond its planned increase as that would “appear to be a concession” to U.S. President Joe Biden, who has called for higher OPEC+ output in an effort to lower gasoline prices.

The group hasn’t been able to meet its current production quotas. Oil output among OPEC+ members was 700,000 barrels a day short of the group’s collective output quota of 38.74 million barrels a day in January, according to an S&P Global Platts survey released earlier this month.

Meanwhile, it’s not a surprise that activities between the signers of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran nuclear deal, and Iran have risen noticeably in recent weeks, says Darwei Kung, head of commodities and portfolio manager at DWS Group.

It’s not clear how the Iran nuclear negotiations would change OPEC+’s decision on production, and the group of oil producers is unlikely to act before an actual Iran agreement is reached, says Kung. Still, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has “placed further pressure for the U.S. and EU to reach an agreement with Iran, given rising oil prices.”

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

‘This might be the last time you see me alive’: Zelensky reportedly concedes in call with EU leaders that he’s in personal peril

That chilling warning, according to a report by Axios, came from Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, during a Thursday night video call with leaders of European Union countries to discuss Russia’s ongoing military invasion of its western neighbor. At least 100 Ukrainians have reportedly died, with Russian troops on...
POLITICS
MarketWatch

No nukes: Ukraine lacks diplomatic ‘trump card’ after giving up its nuclear weapons nearly 30 years ago

With markets worried about a full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia, at least one scenario can be ruled out: use by Kyiv of nuclear weapons as a bargaining chip. Back in 1994, Ukraine decided to give up those weapons, in exchange for the U.S., U.K. and Russia guaranteeing the country’s security. The agreement is known as the Budapest Memorandum. To put a finer point on it, Ukraine didn’t have an independent arsenal, but agreed to remove what were former Soviet weapons on its territory, as one group explains.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Rob Haworth
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
Slate

The Ukraine Crisis Is Not Going Well for Putin

So far, the Ukrainian crisis is going very badly for Vladimir Putin. Yes, the Russian president has arrayed roughly 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border—enough to mount a major invasion, if that’s what he wants to do. But threatening Ukraine is only a means to Putin’s main strategic goals, which are a) to carve out a “sphere of influence” that as much as possible re-creates the old Russian (or Soviet) empire, b) to deepen the politico-economic fissures within the European Union, and c) to drive a wedge between the United States and its NATO allies.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Russian#European Union#Swift#Wtrg Economics#Eu
TheConversationAU

Why Vladimir Putin is so confident in his Ukraine strategy – he has a trump card in China

The Beijing Winter Olympics will be remembered not just for China’s efforts to impress the world amid criticisms of its human rights record. The games were also held against the backdrop of the most dramatic escalation of strategic tensions between Russia and the West since the end of the Cold War. In fact, the great power standoff over Ukraine and the never-ending speculation over whether Russia will invade have often overshadowed the international celebration of sport and unity. The end of the games coincided with an escalation of fighting in eastern Ukraine. If the threat of Russia’s use of force against...
POLITICS
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Russia
Washington Post

As he threatens Ukraine, Putin fights a second battle at home

In menacing Ukraine with a massive troop buildup, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ostensible rationale centers on the supposed security threat that Ukraine’s potential membership in NATO would pose to his country. This is patently untrue; moreover, Mr. Putin’s threats violate several points of international law, starting with the territorial integrity of Ukraine, a recognized member of the United Nations. A far more likely reason for Mr. Putin’s belligerence is his worry that a successful pro-Western democracy right next door would set an example that citizens of his authoritarian kleptocracy might find attractive — even inspiring. There is, in short, a link between the Russian government’s aggression abroad and its repression at home.
POLITICS
Telegraph

Live Ukraine latest: Russia and China issue joint pledge to take on the West

China has openly sided with Russia over its unprecedented security demands, calling for a halt to Nato’s eastward expansion. A joint declaration signed by Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday lashes out at Nato for being aggressive to its neighbours. “The sides oppose further...
POLITICS
FOXBusiness

China carrying out ‘master plan’ to take over US: John Ratcliffe

China’s playbook for taking over the United States aims to dominate America’s industries one by one, former DNI John Ratcliffe explained on "Mornings with Maria" Monday. JOHN RATCLIFFE: Wall Street has put profits above our national security, so to tech giants in Silicon Valley. Now we're seeing it in Hollywood, where, you know, the American people are essentially being indoctrinated by a Hollywood industry where China is never the bad guy. And at the same time, what they're doing is rob, replicating and replacing, and creating their own film industry so that they can indoctrinate their own population to the exclusion of American filmmakers. So, unfortunately, this has been… the pattern and it will continue. It's part of the master plan for China to supplant the United States in all aspects…
FOREIGN POLICY
The US Sun

Putin ‘gives orders to INVADE Ukraine’ as 75% of the Russian army & 500 warplanes ready to strike, claims US intel

VLADIMIR Putin has given orders to prepare for an invasion of Ukraine with 200,000 troops and 500 warplanes in striking distance, according to grim US intelligence reports. It comes as new satellite images are said to show Russian battle groups heading to the border and Nato was warned cities across Ukraine could be blitzed in the "imminent" attack.
MILITARY
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

104K+
Followers
21K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy