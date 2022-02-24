Travel Back in Time While Glamping in this Colorado Frontier Tent

As we broke last week, the new In-N-Out in Thornton is open and so we went down to get in on the fun ourselves. How were our wait times and overall first experience?. After years, and I'm talking maybe decades of rumors about In-N-Out coming to Colorado, it finally became reality about a year ago when the first two Colorado In-N-Out restaurants in our great state opened down south in Colorado Springs, where their main Colorado warehouse is located, and in Aurora. When those two stores first opened they had lines that were up to 13 hours long at one point. The drive-thru lines went on for miles and miles as folks couldn't wait to get those famous In-N-Out snacks. Needless to say, when a location closer to Northern Colorado was announced, I was worried the lines at that location would be crazy as well. The Thornton, Colorado, location opened last week and so after waiting a week to let them work out the bugs, we ventured down to get in on the madness and it was much less chaotic than we had anticipated.

THORNTON, CO ・ 8 DAYS AGO