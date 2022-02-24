ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Should people leaving CA prison be granted $2600 instead of $200?

By Hosted by Steve Chiotakis
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor thousands who are incarcerated in California state prisons, getting released brings joy but also anxiety, especially when it comes to...

Isabelle C.
1d ago

They should not get anything at all !! They committed a crime that is why they are in jail why should they be rewarded with get out bonus !?!? This not a Monoply game...🤬🤬

j
2d ago

Um no. Why? The cost for taxpayers to house prisoners is already exorbitant. They need to pay the taxpayers back. Sure pays off to be a crook or homeless nowadays. So many benefits!

SnarlingDog
1d ago

How about they pay $200 for disturbing the peace and then for the tax payers who paid for his lovely visit in prison? I swear, common sense is dead with the local people in office. Blows my mind that this is even an open topic.

