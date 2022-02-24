Blowing, Bowing & Keeping The Handle Going

Click here to read the full article. Mark Lanegan, the singer for grunge pioneers Screaming Trees and frequent vocalist for the Josh Homme-founded rock band Queens of the Stone Age, died today at his home in Killarney, Ireland. He was 57. His death was announced on his official Twitter page. A cause of death was not disclosed. “Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland,” the statement reads. “A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he was 57 and is survived by his wife Shelley. No other information is available at this time.” Beginning in 1984,...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO