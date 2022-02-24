Cleveland Browns Daily 2-24-2022

The Baltimore Ravens have officially re-signed safety Tony Jefferson II, the team announced on Thursday afternoon via a press release. The 30-year old safety was signed to the Ravens’ practice squad on Dec. 13 and was quickly elevated the 53-man roster once their secondary was depleted by injuries. The former Oklahoma Sooner led the team with 10 tackles in Week 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals. He ended the season with 18 tackles in four games, while also playing some on special teams.
