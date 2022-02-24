ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cleveland Browns Daily 2-24-2022

clevelandbrowns.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESPN NFL Nation Browns Reporter Jake Trotter joins Beau and...

www.clevelandbrowns.com

Comments / 0

The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Has Died At 59

On Friday afternoon, the football world mourned the loss of a former college football and NFL running back. Former Auburn and then-San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James passed away on Friday, the university announced. He was just 59 years old. Former Auburn athletic director David Housel issued a statement...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has 2-Word Response To Report He Wants To Be NFL’s Highest-Paid Player

On Thursday afternoon, ESPN’s Dianna Russini had a stunning revelation regarding how much money Aaron Rodgers wants to make next season. “From the conversations I’ve had with a lot of people in the league, he wants to be the highest-paid player in the NFL by a wide margin,” Russini said. “So we’re talking about $50 million a year. We know the cap situation the Green Bay Packers are in. We know Davante Adams needs to get paid. So there’s a lot on the table.”
NFL
NESN

Russell Wilson Odds: Could Seahawks QB Replace Tom Brady In Tampa Bay?

Wouldn’t it be something if Russell Wilson replaced Tom Brady seven years after the quarterbacks squared off in Super Bowl XLIX?. Perhaps we shouldn’t rule out the possibility. Brady’s recent retirement means the Buccaneers need to find a QB before the 2022 NFL season, and while a bunch...
NFL
brownsnation.com

3 Moves The Browns Should Make This Offseason

Last offseason, the Cleveland Browns made significant improvements to their roster. A majority of their moves were on the defensive side, but they certainly upgraded the team. Sadly, it didn’t translate over to the field as the Browns missed the playoffs in 2021. The Browns’ disappointing 2021 campaign shouldn’t...
NFL
brownsnation.com

3 Reasons The Browns Should Move On From Jadeveon Clowney

The Cleveland Browns pursued defensive end, Jadeveon Clowney, for about a year before officially signing him in 2021. He was touted as the capable and talented defensive end that could make offensive coordinators stressed as they had to figure out how to deal with both Clowney and Myles Garrett. Clowney...
NFL
On3.com

Baltimore Ravens re-sign former Oklahoma Sooner

The Baltimore Ravens have officially re-signed safety Tony Jefferson II, the team announced on Thursday afternoon via a press release. The 30-year old safety was signed to the Ravens’ practice squad on Dec. 13 and was quickly elevated the 53-man roster once their secondary was depleted by injuries. The former Oklahoma Sooner led the team with 10 tackles in Week 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals. He ended the season with 18 tackles in four games, while also playing some on special teams.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Myles Garrett gets honest on Baker Mayfield’s future with Browns

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is coming off a rough injury-riddled 2021 campaign, with some believing the team should move on from the signal-caller. Well, if you’re asking defensive star Myles Garrett, he still has full belief that Mayfield is the right man to get the Browns back on track.
NFL
FanSided

The Browns started off the pre-season right with the Jack Conklin decision

Jack Conklin is restructuring his contract with the Cleveland Browns for 2022. The Cleveland Browns have agreed to a contract restructuring with right tackle Jack Conklin. Conklin’s deal was originally set for $12 million, non-guaranteed dollars for the upcoming season but the new contract reduces the cap-hit to $8 million, all guaranteed, with another $4 million in contract incentives.
NFL
247Sports

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 2/25: Coach Shuffling, Combines, and Pathetic Pleas for Attention

Look, I’m not proud. I want as many people to read my little rants and list of links as possible since I (for reasons unclear even to me) make the effort to put them together. So, when I put an Aaron Rodgers photo on the Newswire because a purely speculative article says the Browns are the 8th-most-likely team to land the future first-ballot Hall of Famer, it’s a clear and pathetic plea for attention.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Green Bay Packers Just Made Another Big Salary Cap Move

The Green Bay Packers have already made a few salary cap moves this week, and they’re not done yet. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Packers have converted $11.58 million of David Bakhtiari’s 2022 compensation into a signing bonus. That’ll certainly help the Packers get closer to the salary cap for the 2022 season.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Sean Payton report

Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton shocked the NFL world back in January when he announced that he was stepping away from coaching, leaving many to believe that his future could be in television. It now seems that networks have come calling for Payton. Reports have come out...
NFL

