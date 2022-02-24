ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Can George Gascón fight off a second recall attempt?

By Hosted by Steve Chiotakis
kcrw.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA second attempt to recall LA District Attorney George Gascón has more money and more...

www.kcrw.com

Comments / 0

Related
L.A. Weekly

Los Angeles Prosecutors Vote In Favor Of DA George Gascón Recall

The Association of Deputy District Attorneys (ADDA) said more than 97% of its “front-line prosecutors” voted in favor to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón. The association represents more than 800 of L.A. County’s deputy district attorneys, with 83.3% of its members participating in the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Backing for Gascón recall isn’t all a partisan affair

There are a lot of people in Los Angeles who are in the wrong jobs for their skill sets and interests, and two of them are destroying the quality of life in Los Angeles County. One is L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer, who is a social worker with...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Black Lives Matter activist jailed for six years for trying to register to vote after authorities told her she could

A Black Lives Matter activist has been jailed for six years for trying to register to vote even after authorities told her she could. Pamela Moses, a BLM community activist and former Democratic candidate for mayor in Memphis, has said that she had done everything she needed to do to regain her right to vote in Tennessee.She had a long list of felony convictions, including tampering with evidence, leading to her right to vote being revoked. She has said she didn’t know she lost the right to vote when she pleaded guilty. In 2019, both the corrections department and...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Beard
soapoperanetwork.com

REPORT: ‘General Hospital’ Actress Lindsey Pearlman Left Two Suicide Notes Before Death

Although an official cause of death has yet to be determined by the coroner’s office, which instead has deferred its findings “pending additional investigation,” reports indicate that “General Hospital” actress Lindsey Pearlman had left two suicide notes before her body was found last Friday in a car parked near Runyon Canyon Park in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEKU

Amazon labor push escalates as workers at New York warehouse win a union vote

Amazon workers in New York will vote on unionization next month, as the company now faces two potentially groundbreaking union elections at once. Federal labor officials on Thursday officially set a union vote for thousands of Amazon workers at a Staten Island warehouse. The in-person election is set to run between March 25-30. Meanwhile, workers at another warehouse in Bessemer, Ala., are voting by mail for the second time on whether to unionize. The results of the two election are likely to come within days of each other.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POLITICO

The uproar that could unseat Gascón

THE BUZZ — TRIALS AND TRIBULATIONS: Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón’s tenure has never been smooth, but he may be navigating the most turbulent stretch yet. It has been a dizzying few days for the progressive prosecutor, whose 2020 defeat of then-incumbent Jackie Lacey captivated a surging national criminal justice reform movement. Gascón has faced aninternal revolt and cyclical voter anger from practically the day he took office and announced a sweeping array of sentencing reforms. The DA and his defenders would call that backlash the cost of seeking to overhaul how L.A. prosecutes and punishes crimes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#The State Senate
NBC News

In-depth look at life on Rikers Island: ‘Hell, plain and simple’ (Part 1)

Hell. Inhumane. Disgusting. These are some of the words used to describe Rikers Island, New York’s massive jail complex, by Benji Lozano, who spent five months there. Vincent Schiraldi, who was formerly in charge of the facility, agrees. He tells Lester Holt of rampant violence, among other issues, which are exacerbated by a staffing crisis. NBC News recently obtained more than 100 hours of surveillance video from inside the complex. The majority of those held at Rikers are awaiting trial and presumed innocent.Feb. 5, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLA

L.A. County prosecutors can try juveniles as adults, pursue life sentences after D.A. Gascón backtracks

Los Angeles County prosecutors can now seek to try juveniles as adults and pursue life sentences against defendants in certain cases, according to memos issued Friday by Dist. Atty. George Gascón, marking a major shift in his all-or-nothing stances on certain criminal justice reform issues. When he first took office in late 2020, Gascón made […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Outrage as Starbucks fires union organiser in New York amid front-page story on effort

A Starbucks employee who helped organise the coffee giant’s first unionised store in the US was reportedly fired, as the company faces a nationwide union campaign with more than 100 stores in at least 26 states filing for union representation, including in the company’s Seattle flagship.Cassie Fleischer, who helped lead a successful union drive at the company’s Elmwood Avenue location in Buffalo, New York, was “effectively terminated” from the company after reducing her working hours to part-time work, she announced in a Facebook post on 20 February.Today, Cassie Fleischer was fired -- on the same day the story profiling...
LABOR ISSUES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Charleston Press

Capitol rioter entered the building only to “sit down and rest” because he had been on his feet for more than 11 hours by the time, sentenced

According to Insider, at least 768 people have been arrested and charged with crimes in connection to the Capitol riots so far and this number is expected to rise since the FBI is working round the clock in identifying and locating other people who stormed the Capitol building during the January 6th events last year.
PROTESTS
bloomberglaw.com

White Walmart Worker Fired After Alleged Race Profiling Settles

Walmart Inc. settled a lawsuit by a White asset protection employee in Ohio who claimed race bias caused his firing after a Black customer accused him of racial profiling, federal court records show. The deal ended Gary Waldron’s appeal of a federal trial court’s dismissal of his claims under Title...
OHIO STATE
Salon

Flammable and deadly: America's unknown housing crisis speaks to larger problems

This article was originally published by Insider NJ in slightly different form, and appears here with revisions by the author. Used by permission. This past week, with President Biden's visit to New York and sit-down with Mayor Eric Adams, after the murder of two NYPD officers, the news coverage was all about the need to reduce street crime and the flow of illegal guns into America's urban neighborhoods. There was much said about the need for more aggressive policing to suppress street crime — and only passing references to addressing the underlying socioeconomic preconditions for violent lawlessness.
HOUSING
Ultimate Unexplained

Here Are The Top 5 Most Ruthless Female Gangsters Who Terrorized New York

It's a man's world, but these women ruled it! Check out the Top 5 women gangsters of New York. Stephanie St. Clair aka Queenie aka Madame St. Clair was the numbers queen of Harlem. She was Creole (African and French descent). She was a female boss and sometimes-gangster. She used strategy and force to keep other gangsters, like Dutch Schultz, out of Harlem. According to the Mob Museum,
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy