Dubai’s ‘Museum of the Future’ looks straight out of a sci-fi movie

In the future, they’ll even find a way to tax your dreams. So goes the premise of Albert Birney and Kentucker Audley’s “Strawberry Mansion,” a beguilingly handcrafted sci-fi adventure opening this week at the Brattle Theatre. Something like a cross between Wes Anderson and Philip K. Dick, but with a wistful, romantic sensibility all its own, the film stars co-director Audley as James Preble, a mild-mannered auditor from the IRS assigned to inspect dream recordings and assess unpaid taxes from those who haven’t upgraded to the latest automated software. On a routine audit, he accidentally uncovers a far-reaching conspiracy to sell advertising space inside people’s subconscious — which might explain the overly friendly guy in a Hawaiian shirt who keeps interrupting Preble’s dreams with pitches for pest control products and soda — and he also finds himself falling for a free-spirited blonde who keeps popping up in his work. Poor guy just met the girl of his dreams in somebody else’s.

