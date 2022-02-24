Reaction to Ukraine invasion ranges from anxiety to anger

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Ukrainians living in New York’s Capital Region and in Kyiv shared how they are coping with the invasion of Ukraine .

Igor Korostil works at DNIPRO Euro Deli in Latham. He says his mind is on his loved ones in his homeland. “If I can put a finger on one of the emotions, it’s impossible. It’s angry, upset. I want to almost cry,” he said. “I still have a family. My father is there.”

From forty-five hundred miles away in a pub in Kyiv, NEWS10’s Anya Tucker spoke with a woman named Anastasia. She shared about hearing the sound of explosions and whining sirens when Putin’s Russian Army advanced. She said that she and her co-workers were taking shelter in the pub’s basement. She asked that everyone pray for Ukraine.

“But we believe in our army. We believe we can stand,” said Anastasia. “We will not give up.”

Praying is much of what Oksana Balashova is doing these days. She and other congregants at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church in Watervliet are asking for help from the U.S. and its allies. “Peaceful, sleeping kids. They are dying now; they are killed. And it’s terrible. It’s terrible. It’s impossible just to imagine,” said Oksana.

Father Michael Myshchuk is the priest at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Church in Watervliet. He said they are trying to support one another. He says they are holding tight to faith as they keep their eyes on what’s unfolding in their homeland. “Faith is trusting—our faith is trusting—that things we do not know how will resolve for good.”

