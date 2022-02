On February 24, FFA invites you to show your support for the organization with a donation to further the experiences of current members. “Give FFA Day is one day of National FFA Week where we celebrate the spirit of service and philanthropy within the organization and invite former members, parents, supporters, and the agribusiness community to give back to the organization,” says Kimberly Coveney, Annual Fund Manager at the National FFA Foundation.

