ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House spokesman calls Trump, Putin ‘pigs’ who ‘hate what America stands for’

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Joseph Choi
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qBvFp_0eONPhZ000

( The Hill ) – A White House spokesman on Thursday lambasted former President Trump and Russian President Vladimir as “nauseating, fearful pigs” after Trump called Putin’s actions against Ukraine “pretty smart.”

On Wednesday, it was reported that Trump had called Putin’s move to invade Ukraine “pretty smart,” dismissing sanctions imposed by the U.S. and other Western countries as too small.

“I mean, he’s taking over a country for $2 worth of sanctions. I’d say that’s pretty smart,” Trump said at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, according to a recording of his remarks posted online. He again claimed that the Russian invasion would not have happened if he was in office.

9 ways to help Ukrainians amid Russia crisis

White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates ripped into the comments on Twitter , writing that Trump and Putin are “two nauseating, fearful pigs who hate what America stands for and whose every action is driven by their their own weakness and insecurity, rubbing their snouts together and celebrating as innocent people lose their lives.”

Trump has garnered rebukes from members of both parties this week after dubbing Putin’s recognition of rebel-held areas of Ukraine as independent “genius” as Russia dramatically escalated its aggression toward Ukraine.

Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.), one of the most vocal Republican critics of Trump, said that Trump’s “adulation” of Putin “aids our enemies.”

“Trump’s interests don’t seem to align with the interests of the United States of America,” Cheney said.

After Putin announced he was launching military operations in Ukraine, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said Trump’s praise of Putin was “unsurprising.”

“It is outrageous, if unsurprising, that Trump would praise Putin’s murderous invasion of Ukraine as an act of ‘genius,'” Sanders wrote on Twitter. “It should concern us all that Putin is exactly the kind of leader Trump would like to be, and that so few Republicans have the courage to say this out loud.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Ukraine#Russian#Western#Ukrainians#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
White House
Country
Russia
HollywoodLife

​Ashton Kutcher Says He ‘Stands With’ Wife Mila Kunis’ Native Ukraine Amidst Russian Attacks

The ‘That ’70s Show’ star showed support to his wife’s home country, where she lived until she was seven-years-old. Ashton Kutcher, 44, was one of many stars who showed their support for Ukraine in wake of Russia’s attacks on its neighboring country. The actor tweeted his support late on Thursday February 24. Besides sympathizing with the people of Ukraine during this tumultuous time, the message comes from a little closer to home for Ashton, as his wife Mila Kunis, 38, lived in the European country when she was a child. Ashton’s tweet simply said, “I stand with Ukraine.”
CELEBRITIES
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy