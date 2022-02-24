How to shape a garden

If the conditions in your yard are less than ideal—hard, rocky clay soil; uneven terrain—raised beds are the ultimate work-around. These elevated mounds of earth, often contained by a rectangular frame, offer total flexibility: You can plot them wherever you want, fill them with your ideal blend of soil, and plant them more densely than a regular garden, which means fewer weeds. Plus, they warm up quickly in spring, so you can start growing earlier than if you were digging in the still-frozen earth. While the beds can initially be more expensive to set up and fill, they pay you back with productivity. Take this vegetable garden, above, for example; in Northern California, the Pine House Edible Garden landscape-design firm, in collaboration with Homestead Design Collective, filled two-foot-tall Cortensteel raised beds with a mix of produce and ornamentals. Plants with similar water requirements are grouped together. To recreate the look, see our step-by-step tutorial, below.

GARDENING ・ 13 DAYS AGO