Gardening

How to shape a garden

handymantips.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are not satisfied how the newly decorated room looks you can completely redecorate it with few simple things but in the garden the procedure is much more complicated. Once shaped garden can’t be easily reshaped and it is surely not cheap. Therefore, before you start with shaping of your...

handymantips.org

Marin Independent Journal

Garden tip: How trees survive cold winters

Conifers (like pines and firs) and deciduous hardwoods (like maples and birch) have different strategies for surviving the cold. Freezing temperatures and lack of water are the two challenges for both. Deciduous, broad-leaf trees drop their leaves and go into dormancy in winter months. Leaf drop is mainly controlled by...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
marthastewart.com

How to Make—and Fill—a Raised Garden Bed

If the conditions in your yard are less than ideal—hard, rocky clay soil; uneven terrain—raised beds are the ultimate work-around. These elevated mounds of earth, often contained by a rectangular frame, offer total flexibility: You can plot them wherever you want, fill them with your ideal blend of soil, and plant them more densely than a regular garden, which means fewer weeds. Plus, they warm up quickly in spring, so you can start growing earlier than if you were digging in the still-frozen earth. While the beds can initially be more expensive to set up and fill, they pay you back with productivity. Take this vegetable garden, above, for example; in Northern California, the Pine House Edible Garden landscape-design firm, in collaboration with Homestead Design Collective, filled two-foot-tall Cortensteel raised beds with a mix of produce and ornamentals. Plants with similar water requirements are grouped together. To recreate the look, see our step-by-step tutorial, below.
GARDENING
Telegraph

How to start growing potatoes in a garden container

Very few vegetables can rival the excitement that comes with growing your own potatoes. Size of garden need not be a barrier here as potatoes will grow in any reasonably sized container – even in staked, used car tyres. There are three main types of potato – first earlies,...
GARDENING
Mercury News

How to control disease spread in your garden

During the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve heard a lot about controlling the spread of infectious diseases in humans. How often do we consider that some of the same principles can be applied in our gardens?. Fungi and microorganisms, such as bacteria and viruses, are major pathogens in plants as they...
GARDENING
Telegraph

How urban gardeners are saving the hedgehog

The latest State of British Hedgehogs report is published today. The findings paint a mixed picture for our nation’s hogs – overall declines are between 30 and 75 per cent across the country over the last 40 years. But, while numbers in rural areas continue to plummet, those in urban areas are showing signs of recovery.
ANIMALS
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
veranda.com

How to Grow an At-Home Cutting Garden for Bouquets

A flower garden feeds your heart and soul. Meandering through it to explore what’s in bloom and snipping a few stems for an indoor bouquet is a peaceful, gratifying experience, especially if you’ve grown the flowers yourself. “Making a garden is a creative process,” says Jenny Rose Carey, author of The Ultimate Flower Gardener’s Guide, garden historian and former senior director of the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society’s Meadowbrook Farm. “You can express your individuality and personality, and it’s really about growing what you love. There’s no right or wrong way to design your garden.”
GARDENING
Missoulian

How to get your garden ready for spring

Spring is right around the corner, so it is now time to get your garden ready for the new growing season. Here are four things you should do to get your garden ready for spring.
GARDENING
Janesville Gazette

How to Prepare a Garden for Spring Planting

The final weeks of winter, and even the first few weeks of spring, are still chilly in many parts of the world. Despite those last vestiges of winter chills, late winter is a great time to begin preparing gardens for the coming planting season. Gardens may have to withstand months...
GARDENING
Henderson Daily Dispatch

Garden Club learns how to craft greeting cards

HENDERSON — The Woodland Garden Club’s Feb. 8 meeting was held at Flat Rock United Methodist Church. President Jeanne Capstaff called the meeting to order and it began with the program. Judy Campbell and Jean Bell provided an instructive and fun program on how to craft greeting cards....
HENDERSON, NC
The Daily Sun

'Art in Bloom' is a unique one-day art show

Edison and Ford Winter Estates will host the "Art in Bloom" art show on March 6. This unique one-day art show features floral designs and works of art from the Sustainable Conceptions exhibit and will be on display in the Edison Caretaker's House. Prior to the show, participating Garden Council members are paired with a piece of artwork and create a floral display based on their interpretation of the art — using the same colors and design feel.
LEE COUNTY, FL
The Guardian

Green planet: how gardening can save the world

You know, I am beginning to think I have a superpower, albeit one that only manifests itself in very specific circumstances. Whenever someone finds out what I do for a living, I can predict with unwavering certainty what their next question to me will be. Whether it’s in an interview with the press, in chats with cabbies, or discussions with non-botany colleagues: “So, what first made you interested in plants?” It’s a question that is almost always accompanied with a look of incredulity, and heavy emphasis on the word “plants”. Then comes: “Does it run in your family?”; “Did you have a particularly inspirational teacher at school?”; “Is it a cultural thing in Asia?”
GARDENING

