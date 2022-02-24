ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Bill King: A church with its own ice cream truck

Opelika-Auburn News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleI love going to church. I love ice cream. I especially love going to church, when they have ice cream!. A couple of Sundays ago, when I pulled into the parking lot of Arley’s First Baptist Church, imagine my delight when I saw an ice cream truck parked at the church....

oanow.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Truck crashes into Williamsport Church, causing interior damage

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A church in Williamsport is dealing with damage after a pickup truck crash. According to Pastor Bradley Walmer, the crash occurred at the New Covenant United Church of Christ this Saturday around 9:00 a.m. In the crash, the truck took out a street lamp, a blessing box and a “Little Free […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
ABC6.com

Royal Ice Cream Company expands recall of ice cream products

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is alerting consumers that The Royal Ice Cream Company, Inc. has expanded their recent recall to include all products made at their Manchester Connecticut facility and are within their expiration date because of possible contamination with Listeria Monocytogenes.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill King
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
Tracey Folly

My mother was horrified when she saw my aunt wash her feet in the toilet

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my mother, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Imagine if you had never seen a toilet. My mother grew up in a small fishing village without electricity or indoor plumbing. The entire village shared a single water well, and it didn't always work. No one in her family had ever seen a toilet. They'd never even heard of them.
Tracey Folly

My grandmother only washed laundry on the gentle cycle

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. She didn't want to get the underside of the cover of her washing machine wet. When I was a little girl, I thought my grandmother was ancient. In reality, she was probably the same age I am now. I'm not ancient, but I do have some of the same quirks my grandmother had, except this one: my grandmother only washed her laundry on the gentle cycle because she didn't want to get the underside of the cover of her washing machine wet.
The Independent

Mother receives outpouring of help after only formula used by 16-year-old son with deadly allergies is recalled

A mother has received an outpouring of support and assistance after she took to Facebook to desperately request a Food and Drug Administration-recalled infant formula for her 16-year-old son who has severe food allergies and requires a feeding tube.Last week, the FDA warned consumers to stop using three powdered infant formulas produced in Abbott Nutrition’s facility in Sturgis, Michigan, after investigators found the formulas were linked to infection cases.Amid the ongoing investigation, Abbott initiated a voluntary recall of the affected products, which included  Similac, Alimentum and EleCare powdered formulas.However, as Claire Rowan, a teacher at James Madison High School in...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Cream Truck#Food Drink#Arley#First Baptist Church
Opelika-Auburn News

The 10 Best Peanut Butters for 2022

The following article is an associate of Okanjo, an affiliate marketing agency that helps us monetize our content. Products sold through the links in the article allow us to receive compensation and keep producing great content. Peanut butter is among the most popular and ubiquitous foods in the U.S., with...
FOOD & DRINKS
Community Impact Houston

Red Circle Ice Cream expands to Sugar Land

Red Circle Ice Cream will be opening a location Feb. 19 at 3595 Hwy. 6, Sugar Land. The grand opening celebration will include a lion dance at 12:30 p.m. with doors opening at 1 p.m. The ice cream store will be hosting giveaways all weekend long. Red Circle Ice Cream offers premium, handcrafted ice cream paired with made-to-order churros and authentic Hong Kong-style egg waffles. It also offers extra large ice cream-filled macarons and ice cream-filled warm doughnuts. It is also home to The Churro Daddy and The Churro Puff. This will be the brand's second franchise location, bringing the total number of locations to three. All three locations are in the Greater Houston area. 713-252-3749. www.redcirclefranchising.com.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Opelika-Auburn News

After bonding together over crafting, mom and stepdaughter start small business

When Auburn mom Morgan Buskirk first met her stepdaughter Charlee two years ago, the two bonded over crafting. Their first project together was repurposing a piece of wood into décor for Charlee’s room — and they realized quickly that the best part wasn’t the final product, but the fun they had together while making it.
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Lootpress

Rural King presents checks to local churches

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – Friday morning, management at the Beckley Rural King met with local churches for a check presentation. Twice a year, Rural King hosts Church Week Promotion where 10 percent of all approved receipts from shoppers go toward the church of their choice. “This is a great...
BECKLEY, WV
Washington Times

Lockdown-defiant pastor finds common cause with Canadian truckers

A Canadian pastor who was imprisoned for keeping his church open during COVID-19 has found common cause with the truckers who have blockaded Ottawa to protest mask and vaccine mandates. James Coates, pastor of GraceLife Church in Edmonton, Alberta, says his nondenominational congregation’s “peaceful protest” laid the groundwork for the...
WASHINGTON, DC
restorationnewsmedia.com

Ice cream shop will host talent contest

SELMA — The next Open Mic Night at Selma’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream will serve up a talent contest. D... Subscribe to The Johnstonian News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
SELMA, NC
WISH-TV

Homemade Ice Cream & Bakery Café opens in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — It’s the mix of a classic ice cream shop with a cozy bakery and a lively bistro in the Hamilton Town Center mall. The Homemade Ice Cream & Bakery Café, a concept founded by Louisville, Kentucky-based Southern Brands, on Monday celebrated the opening of its second restaurant location in central Indiana.
NOBLESVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy