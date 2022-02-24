ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEC reportedly investigates Musk brothers for insider trading

By Max Knoblauch, Matty Merritt
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article👬 The Musk brothers probed for insider trading: The SEC is reportedly investigating whether Tesla stock sales by Elon Musk and his brother, Kimbal Musk, violate insider trading rules. Kimbal serves on Tesla’s board of directors and sold 88,500 shares one day before Elon...

The Verge

Judge rejects Elon Musk’s request to force the SEC back into court

A federal judge denied Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s request to force the Securities and Exchange Commission into court to address his allegations about unpaid settlement funds. In a recent court filing, US District Judge Alison Nathan said it was “unclear” exactly what Musk was requesting. Musk has accused the SEC of subjecting him and his company to “endless, unfounded investigations” and alleged that the agency was ignoring its commitment to distribute $40 million in fine money to Tesla shareholders, as per the 2018 settlement. The SEC responded that it was still developing a plan to allocate the funds.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Benzinga

Elon Musk's Brother Kimbal Calls Tesla's Bitcoin Purchase 'Very Ignorant'

Kimbal Musk, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) board member and brother of CEO Elon Musk, has called the company’s $1.5-billion Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) purchase “very ignorant.”. What Happened: In an interview with TechCrunch at the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) Denver Conference last week, Kimbal said that Tesla’s decision at the time was not well-informed and the company “had no idea of the environmental impact” of Bitcoin.
STOCKS
The Independent

Teenager who tracks Elon Musk’s private jet says he might stop in exchange for a new Tesla

A teenager who publicly tracks the movements of Elon Musk's private jet has said he might stop doing it if the billionaire gives him a new Tesla.Jack Sweeney, 19, who regularly broadcasts Mr Musk's flights from the Twitter account @ElonJet, said in an interview on Saturday that he would consider shutting down the account in exchange for $50,000 (£36,863) or his own car.“I just started it as a hobby, and I don't want to let go of a hobby for something that's not really going to change my life,” Mr Sweeney told CNN anchor Michael Smerconish.“I don't have a...
ECONOMY
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Kimbal Musk
MarketWatch

Tesla lawyers say SEC investigations of Elon Musk constitute harassment -- WSJ

Shares of Tesla Inc. 1.0% in premarket trading Thursday after The Wall Street Journal reported that the electric vehicle maker complained to a U.S. federal judge that the Securities and Exchange Commission conducted an "unfounded" investigation into Elon Musk, its founder and chief executive, and the company in 2018. In a letter to the court that oversaw settlement with the SEC in 2018, the company's lawyers say the SEC's investigations constitute a harassment campaign. The lawyers' letter comes after Tesla disclosed last week that it has been subpoenaed by the SEC to make sure the company is in compliance with a settlement over its governance processes, related to the September 2018 settlement of the SEC's investigation into Musk's tweet that year that he had "funding secured" to take the company private. Tesla's stock has dropped 15.2% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the S&P 500 has slipped 4.6%.
ECONOMY
Vanity Fair

MacKenzie Scott Once Again Reminds People Jeff Bezos Is a Cheapskate by Comparison

Over the last several years, MacKenzie Scott, formerly Bezos, has made a name for herself as a philanthropist committed to giving away large gobs of money. Last June, for example, she donated $2.74 billion to 286 different organizations, and on Thursday, Communities in Schools, a network of nonprofits that work in 2,900 “high-poverty” K-12 schools across the country, said that the national office and its affiliates had received a cool $133.5 million from the former first lady of Amazon. The most recent donation brings Scott’s total giving since her 2019 divorce to at least $8.6 billion to worthy causes. It also brings up the uncomfortable fact that, by comparison and as a proportion of his wealth, Jeff Bezos is kind of a cheapskate!
ADVOCACY
Fortune

Russia buys 70% of its chips from China, but the U.S.’s blockade of American semiconductors will still hit Putin hard

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Late on Thursday, in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled a second tranche of sanctions against Russia’s business interests that contained a dramatic broadside: a complete embargo on selling semiconductors to Russia.
U.S. POLITICS
Fortune

Cathie Wood’s ARK bet $400 million on 6 stocks this month, and it’s a disaster

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the two weeks ended Feb. 18, Cathie Wood's flagship ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) made big buys on a stock not previously in its portfolio, Sea Limited of Singapore. Over the eight days of purchases, ARKK spent $140 million amassing 890,000 shares in the mobile games and e-commerce provider. Apparently, Sea looked to Wood just like the kind of game-changing innovator she prizes, and she likely judged that it was selling on the cheap. Indeed, Sea's shares had tanked by over 55% from late 2021 to the day ARKK started building its stake. The problem: In the two weeks ARKK has owned Sea's stock, it has lost 20% on the investment. And even at these prices, Sea—valued at eight times revenue and suffering big losses—looks anything but a bargain.
STOCKS
New York Post

Elon Musk’s SEC-target brother Kimbal is a cowboy hat-loving farm guru

Elon Musk likes to look up — all the way to Mars, his ultimate goal. But his younger, cowboy-hat wearing brother, Kimbal, 49, has his feet firmly on the ground as a chef and food-oriented entrepreneur involved in green initiatives that teach gardening and farming to kids and adults. He also threw himself a punk-rock party for his 35th birthday.
BUSINESS
The Verge

Tesla CEO Elon Musk accuses the SEC of ‘leaking’ information

Elon Musk is escalating his war of words with the Securities and Exchange Commission, accusing the agency of “leaking” information from a federal investigation in retaliation against him for his public criticisms. The accusation is contained in a new letter from Musk’s attorney Alex Spiro to US District...
BUSINESS
Essence

Black Workers Report Rampant Discrimination At Elon Musk's Tesla Plant

California suing the company for its allegedly racially segregated workplace. A California agency is suing Tesla, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, “over racism and harassment toward Black employees at Tesla’s plant in Fremont, Calif., according to a lawsuit filed by the state this week,” NPR reports. As...
FREMONT, CA

